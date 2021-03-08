Acousto Optic Devices Market 2021 Insights with Statistics and Growth Prediction – Gooch and Housego PLC, Brimrose Corporation Of America, Hudson Robotics Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc

Acousto Optic Devices Market – Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2021 – 2026)

The acousto optic devices market is expected to register a CAGR of 7.24% during the forecast period (2021 – 2026).

Acousto-optic devices are gaining traction due to the growing demand for laser applications in the manufacturing, life science, and scientific research verticals. There is an increase in the need for acousto- optic modulators in these applications, which is expected to drive the market’s growth.

Key Players of Acousto Optic Devices Market are: Gooch and Housego PLC, Brimrose Corporation Of America, Hudson Robotics Inc., L3Harris Technologies Inc., AMS Technologies AG, AA Opto Electronics Ltd., IntraAction Corporation, Lightcomm Technology Co. Ltd., Coherent Inc.

– February 2019 – Gooch and Housego PLC partners on a new European project on miniature lasercom transceivers. This project aims to develop the next generation miniature lasercom transceivers enabling greater than 50 Gb/s satellite constellation interconnectivity.

Laser Processing to Drive the Market Growth



– Laser-based manufacturing is increasingly being used in the semiconductor and the automotive industries. With the increase in demand for semiconductor wafers and discrete semiconductor components, various semiconductor companies increased their manufacturing capacities.

– According to SEMI Silicon Manufacturers Group (SMG), the global silicon wafer area shipments increased by 2.7% to 2,920 million square inches in the first quarter of 2020, compared to the fourth quarter of 2019, with shipments of 2,844 million square inches, but dropped by 4.3% year-over-year. The increase in the number of shipments indicates the rise in demand for expanding manufacturing capacities, necessitating the use of laser-based machines, thereby augmenting the market’s growth.

– For instance, in May 2020, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. announced its plans to spend USD 12 billion on building a chip plant in Arizona, a decision designed to allay US national security concerns regarding protecting global supply chains amid the coronavirus pandemic and shift more high-tech manufacturing to America.

– Also, the growing trend toward laser-based fiber optic sensing systems for robotics applications, as they offer maximum precision and repeatability needed to control and measure very fine movement, is anticipated to augment the demand in the market studied. The market for acousto-optic devices is expected to benefit from the growing need for laser devices in the healthcare vertical for LASIK surgery, hair removal, tattoo removal, skin resurfacing, wrinkle reduction, optical coherence tomography, body contouring, etc.

Asia-Pacific Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. The region is fast picking up pace in the acousto-optic devices market owing to the growing industrialization and adoption of optical technologies to provide accurate solutions by developing countries. Countries like China, Japan, India, and South Korea are some of the major markets.

– The increasing construction of electronics, manufacturing facilities, massive growth in the semiconductor industry, and emerging applications of acousto-optic devices are some of the reasons for the growth of the overall market.

– China’s semiconductor companies are shoring up investment for expansion, as their customers look to secure supply in response to US restrictions on Chinese suppliers.

– For instance, in June 2020, Yangtze Memory, a subsidiary of Tsinghua Unigroup, started the second phase of construction of its National Storage Base project to scale up its flash memory production to meet the demand for 5G and data center applications. The company plans to boost its output to 50,000-100,000 units by the end of the year from 20,000 with the first phase of the project, increasing to 300,000 in the second phase.

– In the same month, China-based electric vehicle (EV) producer BYD secured a second round of financing for its BYD Semiconductor subsidiary, to increase its production of insulated gate bipolar transistors (IGBTs). IGBTs are silicon-based power semiconductors that increase the efficiency of electric motors in EVs. With such initiatives expected to improve the manufacturing capacities in the region, the demand for acousto-optic devices is expected to increase.

– Further, in the healthcare sector, the region has been witnessing an increase in the need for laser-based surgeries. Also, the decreasing cost of laser-based surgeries such as LASIK surgery in the developing economies in the region is anticipated to support the growth of the market.

At the beginning of 2021, COVID-19 disease began to spread around the world, millions of people worldwide were infected with COVID-19 disease, and major countries around the world have implemented foot prohibitions and work stoppage orders. Except for the medical supplies and life support products industries, most industries have been greatly impacted, and Acousto Optic Devices industries have also been greatly affected. With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Acousto Optic Devices industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Acousto Optic Devices market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 15 from 2015 to 2021, in the next few years, Acousto Optic Devices market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2027.

The Study Objectives of Acousto Optic Devices Market Report Are:

Focuses on the key Acousto Optic Devices manufacturers, to study the sales, value, market share, and development plans in the future.

Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application, and region.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To identify significant market trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats.

