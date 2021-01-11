Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Survey Report 2020 Along with Statistics, Forecasts till 2025

The Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is projected to grow with a CAGR of more than 12 % during the forecast period.”

Key Market Trends:

Demand from Commercial Vehicle is Expected to Help Market Growth

By vehicle type, acoustic vehicle alerting system for commercial vehicles is expected to outperform passenger vehicles segment in terms of growth rate. During the forecast period several governments are replacing their public transport fleet of conventional fuels by electric vehicles. EVs are very quiet in comparison to ICE Engines and for the safety of pedestrians and cyclists who basically depends on their hearing ability to detect any vehicle, AVAS is expected to see a demand. In January 2019, the Indian city of Pune became the first city in the country to adapt e-buses and in November 2019, around 133 e-buses were deployed across the city in the first phase as planned by the government. In February 2020, the British Transport Secretary announced the launch of first fully electric bus town with a grant of GBP 50 million from the government for deployment of electric buses. The rising demand for e-commerce activities around the world and pollution concerns are forcing the e-commerce players to opt for heavy electric vehicles for transportation of goods. These factors are expected to help the market for AVAS.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Largest Market

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the largest market for acoustic vehicle alerting system market. The demand is driven by high adaption rate of electric vehicles in the region. There is a high demand for vehicles in the region because of the population size of the region and their growing income levels. With the increasing pollution levels in the region the people in the region are choosing electric vehicles over conventional fuel vehicles. For instance, in the financial year 2019-20, the sales of electric vehicles in India increased with a rate of almost 20% as compared to previous year. China is the largest market for electric vehicles in the world. The country is the largest producer and buyer of electric vehicles, accounting for almost 50% of world’s demand. The government in the region are also providing aids and benefits to people who are purchasing electric vehicles. For instance, in April 2020, China announced to extend subsidies and tax breaks for electric vehicles by 2 year. In India, the GST for electric vehicles are on the lower side of 5% as compared to 12% on Conventional fuel vehicles and?Rs 1.5 lakh tax exemption will be given on loan taken for the purchase of an electric vehicle.

Regional Analysis for Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

