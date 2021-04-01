Acoustic Insulation Market Size, Share Analysis and Forecast- 2022 | Key Segments, Benefits & Opportunity

Global acoustic insulation market is expected to reach $14,633 million by 2022, according to new research published by Allied Market Research. Plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015.Plastic foam material is estimated to dominate the market from 2015 to 2022. Region wise, Europe led the market, accounting for around 35% share of the global market in 2015.

The global acoustic insulation market was valued at $9,878 million in 2015. Acoustic insulation is a soundproofing technique that prevents or minimizes sound from entering or exiting an enclosed space by creating a barrier between the interior and exterior areas. It reduces the sound emitted from structures of a room as well as acoustic reverberation. Acoustic designing is one of the most complex facets of architecture and construction used to develop insulation systems to achieve proper acoustic quality of the buildings.

Factors that drive the global market for acoustic insulation are the increase in health concerns towards noise pollution, stringent noise pollution standards, rise in construction industry, and energy efficiency advantages provided by insulation materials. However, the market growth is restrained by low awareness on the importance of acoustics in emerging countries and slowdown of construction industry in Europe.

Key Players

Johns Manville

Rockwool International A/S

Owens Corning

Fletcher Insulation

Knauf Gips KG

Trelleborg AB

Saint-Gobain S.A.

Paroc Group Oy

Armacell GmbH

BASF SE

Key Segments

By Material Type

Stone Wool

Glass Wool

Plastic Foam

Others

By End-users

Building & Construction Residential Commercial

Industrial

Transportation Automotive Aerospace Marine Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

