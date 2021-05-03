Acne Drugs Market Global Size, Share, Trends, Analysis & Research Report – IMARC Group

According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Acne Drugs Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global acne drugs market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.

Acne drugs are medications used to treat a dermatological infection caused by the inflammation in the hair follicles on the skin. It is generally due to hormonal imbalance, oily skin, accumulation of dead skin cells, bacteria, stress, inadequate water intake, and excessive consumption of sugars, salts, or carbohydrates. Few acne drugs are topical medications, such as retinoids, salicylic and azelaic acid-based ointments, and dapsone-based gels, coupled with antibiotics, anti-androgen agents, and isotretinoin. These drugs reduce oil production in the body, accelerate skin cell turnover, reduce acne breakouts, scarring, damage the skin, and prevent inflammation.

Market Trends

The growing incidences of skin-related diseases, such as acne vulgaris, are driving the acne drug market. Moreover, increasing awareness towards the benefits of using premium skin care products and the emergence of effective therapeutics and treatments with lower side effects are augmenting the market growth. Additionally, the growing traction for products containing natural ingredients has compelled the manufacturers to develop products infused with natural herbs and organic ingredients to treat acne. Furthermore, elevating consumer disposable income levels and the growing popularity of customized acne drugs as per the user’s skin type, are expected to propel the acne drugs market.

Acne Drugs Market 2020-2025 Analysis and Segmentation:

Allergan Plc

Bausch Health Companies Inc.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Galderma Holding SA

Johnson & Johnson

Pfizer Inc.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc

Skinvisible Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

The report has segmented the market on the basis of acne type, drug class, drug type, route of administration and region.

Breakup by Acne Type:

Comedonal

Inflammatory

Cystic

Postsurgical/Wound

Breakup by Drug Class:

Retinoids

Antibiotics

Hormonal Agents

Combination Drugs

Others

Breakup by Drug Type:

OTC Drugs

Prescription Drugs

Breakup by Route of Administration:

Topical

Oral

Injectable

Breakup by Region:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

