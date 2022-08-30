Meeting production targets is a common challenge most manufacturing facilities face. Cobot is the perfect tool for increasing your team’s productivity while reducing errors and improving quality. A cobot (collaborative robot) makes human jobs more manageable and has become increasingly popular in manufacturing facilities. They handle repetitive but dangerous jobs such as welding, painting, and assembly line applications.

Characteristic Features of Cobot

In today’s competitive world, manufacturers need agility and flexibility. They need a workforce that can adapt quickly to changes in product requirements or customer demands. They also need a workforce that can handle multiple tasks at once. Finally, they need something versatile and cost-effective. That’s where cobots come into the picture. These machines have been developed specifically for applications where humans work closely with them on the same task. Because they’re safe to be around, they allow people to collaborate directly with them during the manufacturing process without any protective equipment. With these, cobots pose a considerable advantage over traditional industrial robots that must always remain behind safety barriers.

Benefits of a Cobot

Here are some ways a cobot can help you achieve production targets:

Work Overload

With an increased workload and fewer hands to get the job done, it’s easy for employees to get overwhelmed. A cobot can help relieve that stress by taking on more repetitive tasks while freeing up employees for other jobs requiring their attention.

Minimize Errors

A process with more steps to execute can go wrong, especially if an employee is not familiar with all its aspects. It can lead to costly errors and even injuries. If workers do not have enough time, a cobot can take up some of these tasks so employees can focus on one thing at a time.

Quality Control

Collaborative robots don’t make mistakes. They work quickly and accurately each time without needing rest breaks or feeling exhausted by boredom or monotony. Cobots allow manufacturers to increase quality control by performing inspections on finished products.

Packaging Products

Cobots can package products in boxes or bags quickly and accurately, reducing shipping time and cost for companies. In addition, the machines save storage space by stacking boxes on top of each, which allows more products in the same area.

Testing Product Strength and Durability

Cobots help test how strong an object is and how much weight it can support before it breaks or fails over time. In addition, they will provide accurate data on how long an object will last before it needs replacing or repairing.

Safety Features

Collaborative robots are much safer than industrial robots because they come with sensors, cameras, and other devices. They can detect objects in their environment. If they collide with an object, they will stop moving immediately and alert their users by emitting an alarm or displaying an error message.

Flexibility

Collaborative robots help increase productivity by working alongside humans instead of replacing them. It means less downtime from retraining employees and fewer hours spent on repetitive tasks. Compared to traditional industrial robots, collaborative robots offer superior flexibility in manual dexterity and versatility. This flexibility is necessary when dealing with delicate materials such as pharmaceuticals and food products which require extra care during handling due to their sensitivity and fragility.

Cobot Applications in Manufacturing

Cobots work alongside humans and thrive beyond industrial production lines in all workplaces, including schools, hospitals, warehouses, and homes. Cobots perform many functions, including picking and placing objects, packaging goods, handling materials, and performing light assembly tasks where hand-eye coordination is necessary.

Assembly Line Automation

Assembly lines use cobots in automotive manufacturing. A cobot can move around large objects while keeping humans out of harm’s way. It makes them ideal for moving parts from one place to another within a factory or warehouse setting.

Construction Industry

Cobots, help construction workers do their jobs better, faster, and safer. Cobot helps move large objects around without putting humans at risk of injury or fatigue. It is handy when moving heavy objects like bricks and concrete blocks, but it’s also helpful when moving more minor things like tools and equipment around a worksite without damaging them or dropping them by accident. A cobot in construction can weld, paint, and assemble.

Assistive Technology – Education

A collaborative robot can help students learn valuable skills in the classroom by providing real-world experiences they would otherwise not get. In addition, collaborative robots offer educational benefits by allowing students to work on projects that require multiple people to perform complex tasks. For example, a cobot can help students with special needs learn new skills such as writing or basic math by guiding their hands through each activity step while providing feedback on their progress. As a result, children with disabilities can participate in activities.

Healthcare Sector

Cobots in hospitals and other medical facilities can perform tasks that allow professionals to focus on more critical areas such as diagnosis, treatment, and rehabilitation. It also frees them to spend more time with patients than when they constantly perform repetitive tasks like writing prescriptions and making notes on charts. In addition, robots can assist with bedside procedures such as administering medications and changing dressings, reducing infection risk, and improving patient satisfaction. They also provide extra support during invasive procedures such as intubation and catheterization, often by trained nurses who may have busy shifts.

Aerospace Sector

The aerospace industry is a critical safety-driven industry. The complexities of designing and building aircraft require team effort and collaboration at all stages of development. In addition, as the aerospace industry continues to expand, so does its need for automation. Cobots are particularly useful in this environment.

Electronics Sector

Collaborative robots in electronics manufacturing can help with material handling, testing, pick-and-place, and other tasks humans have traditionally done. For example, a robot might push a tray of circuit boards to an inspection station where they check for damage. Then, the robot returns the tray to storage after inspecting all the panels.

Wrapping Up

Collaborative robots are becoming more popular as companies realize their benefits. The primary purpose of collaborative robots is to provide added flexibility while working alongside human employees without risk of injury or damage to their safety equipment. They work alongside humans, with no safety cages or safety guards, hence useful in more places and can perform more tasks.