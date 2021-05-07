Achalasia Treatment Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast till 2031

The demand for achalasia treatment experienced a major rise in 2020 owing to the spread of Covid-19 crisis across the globe as the crisis created an emergent need to focus on health and well-being of people. In 2021, the well-recognized manufacturers are investing in research and development projects to come up with advanced next generation treatment procedures and drugs to ensure fastest recovery.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global achalasia treatment market has been segmented on the basis of treatment, end user and geography.

Based on treatment, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Non-Surgical Treatment Botulinum toxin type A Pneumatic dilation Others

Surgical Treatment Peroral Endoscopic Myotomy (POEM) Heller Myotomy Others



Based on End User, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented as:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Research Institutes

Achalasia Treatment Market: Overview

Over the forecast period, achalasia treatment market is expected to witness moderate growth. Approximately 85-90% of achalasia cases can be treated with surgical procedures. During surgical procedures, the muscle fibres in the lower oesophageal sphincter are cut. Among surgical treatment types, the Heller Myotomy segment is expected to lead in the global achalasia treatment market over the forecast period. The hospitals end-user segment is expected to contribute to the maximum market share in the global achalasia treatment market. Achalasia treatment for patients majorly focuses on the improvement of symptoms.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global achalasia treatment market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Japan and the Middle East and Africa (MEA). North America is expected to continue to dominate the global achalasia treatment market owing to the presence of prominent key players and favourable reimbursement scenario in the region. The Asia Pacific achalasia treatment market is expected to grow at a maximum CAGR over the forecast period due to the entry of new players in the region and increasing awareness about achalasia treatment. The Middle East & Africa and Latin America regions are expected to hold a minimum market share in the global achalasia treatment market owing to lack of strategies for access to treatments for achalasia.

Achalasia Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global achalasia treatment market are Allergan plc; Ipsen Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.; Nestlé Skin Health (Galderma S.A.); Merz Pharma; Aesculap, Inc. and Silex Medical, LLC.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

