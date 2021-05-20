Acetylated Starch Market to Increase at Steady Growth Rate 2021-2028 | Vdelta Co., Ltd, Asia Fructose Co., Ltd., Roquette Group, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co. Ltd.

The normal starch has some undesired properties which can be eliminated by modifying the starch. Acetylation is the general technique that is preferred for starch modification. By the esterification procedure of acetic acid, acetic anhydride, vinyl acetate or the mix of these, acetylated starch is obtained.

The appearance of the original starch is not altered while modifying it to acetylated starch. This improved quality of the acetylated starch is used widely in the food arrangements and is also used as a binder in the paper industry.

Aside from their basic nutritional uses, starches are used in brewing and as thickening agents in baked goods and confections. Starch is used in paper manufacturing to increase the strength of paper and is also used in the surface sizing of paper.

Oxidized starch is a modified starch. It is obtained by treatment of food starch in accordance with good manufacturing practice with sodium hypochlorite. Oxidation involves the deliberate production of carboxyl groups.

Key Players:-

Vdelta Co., Ltd, Asia Fructose Co., Ltd., Roquette Group, Banpong Tapioca Flour Industrial Co. Ltd., Visco Starch, Chai Prasit Products Co., Ltd., Tate & Lyle Plc.

By Product Type:-

Thickening agent,

Emulsifier,

Gelling agent,

Stabilizing agent,

Binding agent

By Application:-

Paper,

Food & beverages,

Textile,

Pharmaceuticals

Global Acetylated Starch Market by Geography:-

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

