Acetonitrile Market to See Major Growth by 2027 || Honeywell International Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Few of the major competitors currently working in acetonitrile market are Biosolve Chimie; Avantor, Inc.; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Imperial Chemical Corporation; GREENFIELD GLOBAL INC.; INEOS; Connect Chemicals; secco.com.cn; Honeywell International Inc.; Robinson Brothers; Hunan Chem. Europe B.V.; Alfa Aesar, Thermo Fisher Scientific; GFS Chemicals, Inc.; Jilin Provincial Chemicals Import & Export Co.,Ltd.; Standard Reagents Pvt.Ltd; Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation; Zibo Luzhong Chemical Light Industry Co., Ltd.; Formosa Plastics Corp; Nova Molecular Technologies; Tedia Company; TAEKWANG INDUSTRIAL CO.,LTD.; Nantong Acetic Acid Chemical Co., Ltd. and PetroChina Company Limited.

Brief Outlook on Acetonitrile Market

Global Acetonitrile Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 232.47 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 345.30 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.07% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the innovations and advancements in the methods of production, which has resulted in recycling of acetonitrile.

Market Definition: Global Acetonitrile Market

Acetonitrile is known as a chemical compound, that is used in the production of various pharmaceuticals and as a solvent in high-performance liquid chromatography. It also finds its application as a raw material for the production of various end-use products. It is a colourless chemical compound with a sweet odour CH3CN.

Market Drivers:

High growth and demand from pharmaceutical industry due to its use in drug recrystallization; this factor is expected to drive the market growth

Increased demand for the product from the plastics manufacturers is driving the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Shortage in supply of the product increasing the price of the product which restrains the growth of the market

Growth in adoption and preference of available substitutes to the product is expected to restrain the market growth

Global Acetonitrile Market By Type (Derivative, Solvent), Application (Organic Synthesis, Specialty Chemicals, HPLC Solvents, Pharmaceutical, Extraction, DNA & RNA Synthesis, Others), End-User (Pharmaceutical Industry, Analytical Industry, Agricultural Industry, Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026.

