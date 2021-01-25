Acetone Market – Global Competitive Developments, Leading Players and Their Core Competencies to 2027 |Top Companies – Cepsa, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS., INC., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V

Acetone Market report recognizes the customers’ needs and needs to convey it all the more genuinely, successfully and effectively than the challenge. Straightforward research strategy and work of brilliant tools and methods make this Global Acetone Industry research report extraordinary. The study considers drivers and restrictions for the market alongside the effect they have on the interest over the estimate time frame. Clients get familiarity with a decent mix of best industry knowledge, reasonable arrangements, ability arrangements and most recent innovation while utilizing this Acetone Market report for the business development.

Market Overview

Global acetone market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 6.33 billion growing at a CAGR of 5.50% in the above-mentioned forecast period. The increase in demand of acetone in industries has been directly impacting the growth of acetone market.

Acetone is a volatile, flammable and colorless liquid commonly used as industrial solvent acetone is an organic compound which is mainly produced through cumene hydroperoxide process as a by-product of phenol on reaction with benzene and propylene. Acetone is majorly used as an essential feedstock for methyl methacrylate, Bisphenol A (BPA) and solvents manufacturing. Acetone is majorly used in industries including pharmaceutical, agriculture chemicals and paints, coatings, cosmetics & personal care, electronics, construction, automotive and adhesives which should accelerate industry growth.

The high demand for acetone in paints and coatings, construction, and automotive industries is the main driver for the acetone market. Utilization of acetone for epoxy and polycarbonate production and heat resistant attributes is also a driver for the acetone market. The increasing demand for polycarbonate for applications including optical media, electrical & electronics and automotive is also an opportunity for the growth of the acetone market.

Ill effects caused by acetone such as unconsciousness, seizures, and respiratory distress are a challenge for the acetone market. However, strict regulations related to the utilization of acetone in plastic food contact materials due to hazardous effects for humans is restraint the growth of acetone market during the forecast period of 2021-2028.

Get a Sample Report (including 350 Pages PDF, Charts, Infographics and Figures) @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-acetone-market

The Acetone Market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are organization overview, company financials, revenue generated, Industry potential, investment in research and development, new Acetone Market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the company’s focus related to Acetone Market.

Major Market Manufacturers Covered In The Acetone Market Are:

The major players covered in the acetone market report are Cepsa, KUMHO P&B CHEMICALS., INC., SABIC, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., INEOS, Dow, Shell International B.V., Honeywell International Inc., Mitsui Chemicals Inc., EMCO Chemical Distributors, Inc., Prasol Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., Formosa Chemicals & Fiber Corp., Altivia, Borealis AG, Hindustan Organic Chemicals Limited, Domo Chemicals, U.S. Chemical & Plastics., Sunmarks, LLC., The Plaza Group, Versalis S.p.A. among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

In August 2020, Altivia Ketones & Additives, LLC, an affiliate of Altivia, announced the acquisition of Dow’s Acetone Derivatives Business and associated chemical manufacturing assets at Institute, West Virginia, as well as the Institute, Industrial Park. The facility houses of acetone derivatives business and also other Dow and Dupont business manufacturers Ketones and Carbinols, employed mainly in the coating, adhesives, and pharmaceuticals business. With this, the company has enhanced its offering in the market.

Get Table of Contents with Charts, Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-acetone-market

How will this Market Intelligence Report Benefit You?

1. The report offers statistical data in terms of value (US$) as well as Volume (units) till 2027.

2. Exclusive insight into the key trends affecting the Acetone’ industry, although key threats, opportunities and disruptive technologies that could shape the Global Acetone’ market supply and demand.

3. The report tracks the leading Market players that will shape and impact the Global Acetone’ Market most.

4. The data analysis present in the Acetone’ Market report is based on the combination of both primary and secondary resources.

5. The report helps you to understand the real effects of key Market drivers or retainers on Acetone’ Market business.

Global Acetone Market Scope and Market Size

Acetone market is segmented on the basis of application, distribution channel, grade outlook and end use. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

• Based on application, the acetone market is segmented into methyl methacrylate (MMA), bisphenol A (BPA) and solvents.

• Based on distribution channel, the acetone market is segmented into manufacturer to distributor and manufacturer to end-user.

• Based on grade outlook, the acetone market is segmented into specialty grade and technical grade.

• Acetone market has also been segmented based on end use, into cosmetics and personal care, electronics, construction, automotive, pharmaceutical, agricultural chemicals, paints & coatings and adhesives.

Based on regions, the Acetone Market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

To Know More @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-acetone-market

The report covers major aspects:

• Various economic factors that are significant in determining the Acetone Market trend, buying decisions and Market attractiveness are being analysed for Market estimation and forecasting.

• The analysis will support stakeholders such as manufacturers and distributors in identifying and capturing Markets with high potential.

• The study also discusses various environmental and regulatory factors critical for the Acetone Market growth.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Acetone Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope Acetone Market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of Acetone Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of Analytical Standards

Chapter 4: Presenting Acetone Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of Acetone Market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

Customization of the Report:

Data Bridge Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Mail: Corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.