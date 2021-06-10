Acetic Anhydride Market Global Analysis And Latest Study Report

Acetic anhydride is manufactured by carbonylation of acetate. It is also manufactured by the reaction of ketene with acetic acid. Acetic anhydride acid is colorless and has a pungent odor. Acetic anhydride is majorly consumed in cellulose acetates. Cellulose acetate flakes include cellulose acetate propionate (CAP), cellulose di-acetate and cellulose tri-acetate. Cellulose acetate flakes are used in cigarette filters, plastics and filament yarns.

The market for acetic anhydride was mainly driven by cigarette tow market. Cellulose acetate is mainly consumed in cigarette. Acetic anhydride is also used in fragrances and flavor as well as dyes market. In addition, acetic anhydride can be used in pharmaceuticals, textiles, coatings and pesticides market. Acetic anhydride is also used to manufacture tetraacetylethylenediamine (TAED) which can be used as a bleach activator in laundry detergents market. However, declining usage of acetic anhydride in cellulose acetate for domestic consumption can have major impact on the market.

In terms of demand, North America was the leading region in acetic anhydride market. The U.S. had the largest demand for acetic anhydride owing to huge demand from cellulose acetate market. However, the market for acetic anhydride is declining in North America region. Market for acetic anhydride was significantly large in Europe and the trend is expected to continue on account of the growing demand for TAED and cellulose acetate in the region. Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for acetic anhydride over the next few years. The demand for acetic anhydride is huge from countries such as Japan, China and India. China and Japan were the leading consumers of acetic anhydride in Asia Pacific region. India is likely to provide better opportunity for acetic anhydride market owing to increasing demand from textile market. The Rest of the World market is anticipated to have stable demand for acetic anhydride market in near future.

Some of the key manufacturers in the tissue culture reagents market are

Celanese Corporation

BP Chemicals

BASF SE

DuPont

Eastman Chemical Company

SABIC

PetroChina Ltd.

