Acetic Acid Market in North America 2020-2024; Growth Forecast & Industry Share Report

The North America acetic acid market share from the PTA product segment is projected to be more than $600 million by 2024, due to the spike in the demand for purified terephthalic acid used in the manufacturing of numerous kinds of polyester products, including polyester fiber products and polyester film products.

The increasing preference for PET bottles has been serving as an accelerator for the North America acetic acid market forecast. The production of these bottles involves extensive usage of PTA due to benefits including cost-sensitivity. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 has been leading to panic buying of these bottles, the market is likely to witness a considerable uptick in demand.

As the plastic industry across the region has been exhibiting growing demand for this compound, the North America acetic acid industry forecast is ripe for expansion. The manufacturing of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) that is utilized in the production of PET bottles, which requires this chemical. Since these bottles are widely used in the storage of carbonated drinks owing to the accompanying benefits such as resealability, ease of handling, and unbreakability, the demand for these bottles can be construed as high revenue gains for the acetic acid market in North America.

By 2024, the industry is expected to attain a revenue worth $2.5 billion, as multiple industry applications including textiles, paints & coatings, adhesives, construction, and films have been utilizing acetic acid in North America. The following factors have been setting the tone for the remarkable growth of the market share.

The vinyl acetate monomer or VAM segment is set for significant growth opportunities through the forecast times. It is driven by the utilization of vinyl acetate monomer in manufacturing of various adhesive resins, polymers, textile, films, paints & coatings, among other products. The rapid progress of the paints & coatings industry has been pushing the demand for acetic acid across North America.

The renewed construction activities in the region and especially in the U.S. are also likely to benefit the North America acetic market through the upcoming years since acetic acid is utilized in numerous construction applications. The construction industry of the US has been demonstrating a high degree of resilience even in the uncertain times of the global COVID-19 crisis.

Renovation activities are being undertaken and restructuring of the power grids is underway. With significant support from the government, the upcoming infrastructural development and construction projects are likely to support the North America acetic acid market trends.

The demand for carboxymethyl cellulose has been ascending across the pharmaceutical sector of the U.S. The substance is used in the manufacturing of drugs since they act as disintegrants. It is also utilized in the production of monochloroacetic acid that is utilized in the manufacturing of CMC.

During 2017, the pharmaceutical sector of the U.S. was estimated at $400 billion and is expected to surge at a 4.4% CAGR through the forthcoming years. Due to the expanding demand across pharmaceutical industry, the acetic acid market in North America is likely to advance further.

DowDuPont, Sinopec Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, HELM Ag, Daicel Corporation, GNFC Limited, and Celanese Corporation are some leading manufacturers competing in the market for acetic acid in North America.

