Accused of urging artists to lie, the company is going to court

New blow for the web giant. While we recently revealed to you that Google has lost its position as number one by no longer being the most visited site in the world, with the start of 2022 the American company is in an even worse position. Accused of illegal advertising in the United States, Google is raking in a hefty fine, but above all, very bad advertising that seems almost ironic when you think about it.

the Pixel 4: a controversial ad

As reported by Android Central, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has filed a lawsuit against Google for forcing radio hosts and DJs to make inaccurate statements about its Pixel 4 smartphone.

In addition, the complaint states that Google refused to make smartphones available to advertisers, despite asking advertisers for their positive personal testimonials about the phone in question. Specifically, the complaint states that “Google required the recording and delivery of advertisements using Google’s scripted and deceptive language,” even after iHeartMedia (the radio station in question) advised that such practices violate Texas consumer protections against deceptive marketing practices Law.

According to Market Watch, Google spokesman José Castañeda said the company “will investigate the complaint, but [que] The Attorney General’s allegations appear to distort what happened [réellement] exist”.

a fine that could be high

The script included in the complaint includes phrases such as “I’ve shot studio footage of everything…from my son’s soccer game…to a meteor shower…an owl falling in my yard.” The broadcasters were allowed to slightly edit the specific events discussed, but not delete their personal claims, according to the lawsuit.

The Attorney General claimed the ad was aired 2,405 times between October 28, 2019 and December 2, 2019. According to the lawsuit, during that time, Google didn’t provide smartphones to any of the eight radio personalities who gave positive testimonials about their personal use of the Pixel 4.

Later, in January 2020, Google contacted iHeartMedia to run another nearly identical advertising campaign for the same product. The complaint alleges that Google only provided the radio artists with samples of smartphones after the radio attempted to purchase some themselves. It also states that “this ongoing pattern of behavior demonstrates Google’s blatant disregard for truthful and accurate advertising in the marketing and sale of its products.”

If Texas wins the lawsuit, it will order Google to “pay civil penalties to the State of Texas not exceeding $10,000 per violation of the DTPA.” In practice, this means that if Google were found guilty, the company could pay a fine of up to $10,000 per ad, which equates to a fine of over $24 million based on the number of spots aired.