Accounts Receivable Automation Market Is Expected Growing at a CAGR of 12.69% during 2020 to 2025

The Global Accounts Receivable Automation Market Research Report 2020-2025 offers an in-depth evaluation of each crucial aspect of the Global Accounts Receivable Automation industry that relates to market size, share, revenue, demand, sales volume, and development in the market. The report analyzes the Accounts Receivable Automation market over the values, historical pricing structure, and volume trends that make it easy to predict growth momentum and precisely estimate forthcoming opportunities in the Accounts Receivable Automation Market. The report explores the current outlook in global and key regions from the perspective of players, countries, product types, and end industries.

“The Accounts Receivable Automation (A/R Automation) Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12.69% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).”

Key Market Trends:

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to command a prominent share of the market over the forecasted period, owing to the increasing usage of the Accounts Receivable Automation solutions in the end-user industries, such as retail, IT and Telecom, BFSI, and healthcare.

– Also, the region’s prominence in these industries, combined with innovation in the A/R automation space, is further expected to boost the market growth. To foster innovation in the market, solution providers are collaborating with global players to enable them to expand their foothold and provide A/R automation solutions in the region.

– For instance, in June 2020, GoCardless, providing recurring payment solutions, partnered with YayPay to enable YayPay to integrate GoCardless’s global network with its A/R offerings to provide direct debit payments to its expanding base of customers in North America and Europe.

– Due to the recent outbreak of COVID-19, the human resource crunch observed by enterprises in industries is expected to further influence the adoption of A/R automation solutions during the next two years, thus, driving the demand for such solution vendors.

Regional Analysis for Accounts Receivable Automation Market:

-North America (The United States, Canada, and Mexico)

-Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia, and Italy)

-Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

-South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, etc.)

–The Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Significant Features that are under Offering and Key Highlights of the Reports:

– Detailed overview of the Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

– Changes in industry market dynamics.

– Detailed market segmentation by type, application, etc.

– Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of quantity and value.

– Recent industry trends and developments.

– Competition situation of Accounts Receivable Automation Market.

– Key companies and product strategies.

– Potential niche segment/region showing promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2025 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

