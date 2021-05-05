Accounting Software Market 2021 Precise Outlook – Intuit Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor

The Market Insights Reports has added a new statistical data to its repository titled as, Global Accounting Software Market. It provides the industry overview with market growth analysis with a historical & futuristic perspective for the following parameters; cost, revenue, demands, and supply data (as applicable). Furthermore, the report also sheds light on recent developments and technological platforms, in addition to distinctive tools, and methodologies that will help to propel the performance of industries.

The Accounting Software Market was valued at USD 12.01 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 19.59 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

Top Key Players in the Global Accounting Software Market are Intuit Inc., Sage Software Inc., SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Infor Inc., Epicor Software Corporation, Unit4 Business Software Limited, Xero Ltd, Zoho Corp, Red Wing Software Inc., MYOB Group Pty Ltd, Reckon Ltd., Saasu Pty Ltd, and others.

Industry News and Update:

– February 2020 — Intuit, the maker of TurboTax, QuickBooks, and Mint, also announced that it has agreed to acquire Credit Karma, which is a consumer technology platform with more than 100 million members in the United States, Canada, and the U.K., for approximately USD 7.1 billion in cash and stock. The acquisition will bring together both the technology leaders with a shared goal to help solve the personal finance problems that the consumers face today, regardless of their financial situation.

– April 2019 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced the completed acquisition of Efficient Frontiers, Inc. dba ReServe Interactive., headquartered in Livermore, Calif. ReServe Interactive is a leading provider of cloud-based sales and catering, restaurant reservations, and floor management software that serves the restaurant, sports and entertainment, event center, golf and country club, and hotel markets in the U.S. and Canada. ReServe Interactive’s highly scalable, dynamic, and intuitive sales and catering solution will enable Infor to offer more functionality through Infor CloudSuite Hospitality and increase Infor’s presence in non-hotel hospitality venues such as entertainment centers, stadiums, wineries and conference, and convention centers.

Highlights of TOC:

Market Overview: It starts with product overview and scope of the Global Accounting Software market and later gives consumption and production growth rate comparisons by application and product respectively. It also includes a glimpse of the regional study and Accounting Software market size analysis for the review period 2015-2026.

Company Profiles: Each company profiled in the report is assessed for its market growth keeping in view vital factors such as price, Accounting Software market gross margin, revenue, production, markets served, main business, product specifications, applications, and introduction, areas served, and production sites.

Manufacturing Cost Analysis: It includes industrial chain analysis, manufacturing process analysis, the proportion of manufacturing cost structure, and the analysis of key raw materials.

Market Dynamics: Readers are provided with a comprehensive analysis of Accounting Software market challenges, influence factors, drivers, opportunities, and trends.

Market Forecast: Here, the Accounting Software report provides consumption forecast by application, price, revenue, and production forecast by product, consumption forecast by region, production forecast by region, and production and revenue forecast.

