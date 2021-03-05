Account Reconciliation Software Market Size & Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players and Competitive Strategies – Forecast to 2027

Account Reconciliation Software Market delivers a succinct analysis of industry size, regional growth and revenue forecasts for the upcoming years. The report further sheds light on significant challenges and the latest growth strategies adopted by manufacturers who are a part of the competitive spectrum of this business domain.

Global Account Reconciliation Software Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Account Reconciliation Software Market is continuously growing across the world over the coming years. The major driving factor of global Account Reconciliation Software market are increasing requirement for standardized activities in bank and growing implementation of customer-centric banking solutions. Growing adoption of automated banking solutions due to high quality and reduced reconciliation time is supplementing the development of this market. The major restraining factor of global account reconciliation software market are high implementation cost & data security and privacy concern. Reconciliation is an accounting method that uses process information and mathematical methods in order to endorse that number are accurate and in arrangement. The software which help in reducing risk, improving quality and save time through automated operations in accounting is known as account reconciliation software. The major benefits of account reconciliation software market are it eliminates accounting error by reconciliation on monthly basis, it keeps your business deposit correct, it can help to identify bank fees and other hidden expenses that you might not know you are paying and it track all the transactions and reconciling balances each month can keep from having an overdraft or missing a payment.

The regional analysis of Global Account Reconciliation Software Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to technological advancement and wide scope of improvement in banking and financial sector. Europe also contributes a satisfactory growth in the global Account Reconciliation Software market due to growing investment by European banks. Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 due to increasing population and necessity for fast & automated banking solution.

The major market player included in this report are:

Broadridge

Autorek

ReconArt

SmartStream

Oracle

SS&C

Adra

BlackLine

Treasury

Xero

DataLog

Cashbook

Rimilia

Fiserv

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

o Cloud-based

o On-premises

By Application:

o Banks

o Enterprises

By Regions:

o North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Europe

o UK

o Germany

o Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

o Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Account Reconciliation Software Market in Market Study:

o Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

o Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

o Venture capitalists

o Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

o Third-party knowledge providers

o Investment bankers

o Investors

