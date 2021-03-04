Account Receivable Automation Market to Reach US$ 2.9 billion by 2025 at 13.9% CAGR Value

BlueWeave Consulting reviews that, Account Receivable Automation Market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2025 and witness a significant CAGR of 13.9% during 2019-2025. Digitalized invoicing and tangible improvements to cash flow are accelerating market growth.

Automated accounts receivable software offers superior performance than the manual method. Once the invoices are generated in the ERP system, an automated electronic mail with invoice statistics is automatically sent to the consumers with reminders of payments. These automated activities help organizations to save time and cost and also improve the accuracy of data.

Accounts Receivable Automation solution augments service proficiency and delivers better customer experience. It offers benefits such as Digital onboarding, including real-time credit testing, Omni-channel invoicing, and consumer portal. Additionally, it provided real-time information collections with improved efficiency, incorporated reporting, and a Variety of delivery selections with the fully outsourced facility. It is mainly used by accountants or company employees who work on accounts receivable (AR).

Growth Drivers

Reduced Expenditures of Payment Processing

AR automation help to reduce overhead and permits to focus instead on more deliberate tasks such as handling exceptions to the payment process, pre-empting payment problems, and other customer service-related issues.

Faster Invoicing and Payments

AR Automation offers e-invoices that accessible for consumers to pay directly. This eradicates delays in payments and saves the time of auditing. It helps to speed up invoicing and manage the customer’s base transactions.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market: Deployment Type analysis

Based on the deployment type, the market segmented into the On-Premises and Cloud. The on-premise deployment type is the leading segment and anticipated to grow at a substantial growth rate over the forecast period. On-premise is preferred by most of the enterprise as it offers full control over infrastructure and assets. Organizations are apprehensive about Cyber-attacks, data privacy, and security which is eradicated by On-premise deployment. All such concerns of organizations are expected to hinder the growth of the cloud deployment market in the coming years.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market: Industry Insights

Based on industry, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Consumer Goods & Retail, manufacturing, and others. The manufacturing industry is the fastest-growing segment and witnessing substantial growth over the forecast period. Enterprises are looking for systems to reduce the load of payment collection by implementing adequate solutions that outcome in the improvement of accounts receivable. Accounts receivable automation is one of the trends that various corporations have initiated to implement with the increase of the automation technology.

Accounts Receivable Automation Market: Regional Insights

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Asia-Pacific is the leading region and showcasing significant growth during the forecast period. Increased demand for secured and automated payments process is expected to boost the market. AR automation permits organizations to elude numerous of the minor human faults and helps to improve customer services.

The objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast the accounts receivable automation market size of the market, in terms of value.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, based on the region by segmenting the Accounts receivable automation market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, South America and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the accounts receivable automation market based on the type and Application.

To examine competitive developments like technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the accounts receivable automation Market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Scope of the Report

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Organization Size

Large enterprises

Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)

By Industry:

BFSI

Manufacturing

Consumer goods and retail

Others

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape

Oracle

SAP

Sage

Bottomline Technologies

Workday

Comarch

Esker

Kofax

YayPay

HighRadius

FinancialForce

Other Prominent Players

