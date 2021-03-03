Account-Based Marketing Market Business Outlook 2021 – 2025: Terminus Software, Inc., Marketo (Adobe, Inc.), Uberflip, Triblio Inc., sense Insights, Inc., Engagio Inc.

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Account-Based Marketing Market in its latest report titled, “Account-Based Marketing Market – Growth, Trends, And Forecasts (2020 – 2025)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The Account-Based Marketing Market is expected to register a CAGR of approximately 12% during the forecast period (2020 – 2025).

Top Key Players in the Global Account-Based Marketing Market: Terminus Software, Inc., Marketo (Adobe, Inc.), Uberflip, Triblio Inc., sense Insights, Inc., Engagio Inc., HubSpot, Inc., Madison Logic, Demandbase Inc., Salespanel, Drift.com, Inc.

Key Market Trends

BFSI Sector to Exhibit Maximum Adoption

– The BFSI Industry has undergone digital transformation initiatives and is gradually adopting digital marketing techniques in the financial services industry. This helps the marketers automate their marketing processes and widely expand their customer reach. Financial Services marketers majorly use Account-Based Marketing within sectors such as insurance, asset management, investments, and commercial banking, to identify and target the accounts they value the most.

– ABM helps the companies in the BFSI industry to manage their clients and prioritize them based on their creditworthiness, risk management, investment potential, and consistency, amongst many others. Prioritizing their customers helps the financial services marketers generate maximum revenues and leads by providing customized services based on their needs.

– Technology advancements like AI and Cloud Computing are already being adopted in the BFSI industry, which helps the companies with deep marketing insights about their customers. Also, marketers like Tata Capital are experimenting with smarter ads, with account-based marketing solutions. They are also planning to add AI solutions, which help them with customized keyword searches, social profiles, and other online data for human-level outcomes.

Regional Analysis for Market:

For a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, the global Account-Based Marketing market is analyzed across key geographies namely: United States, China, Europe, Japan, South-east Asia, India, and others. Each of these regions is analyzed on the basis of market findings across major countries in these regions for a macro-level understanding of the market.

North America Expected to Dominate the Market

– North America is expected to dominate the Account-based Marketing Market globally, owing to the presence of several regional-based ABM solution providers, such as Terminus Software, Marketo by Adobe, Uberflip, Engagio, 6sense Insights, Inc., and many others. The market players are making significant advancements in their solutions to enhance their market presence both regionally and globally.

– Companies in the region are integrating technologies like AI, Cloud, and automation, among others, to enhance their offerings and expand their customer reach. It also helps them attract new marketers in the region. For instance, in October 2019, Terminus updated its ABM platform by leveraging the existing Terminus B2B Graph, which contains the largest database of company-level digital identities, and by adding machine learning and predictive analytics, marketers more quickly and easily scale their ABM practices to maximize their revenues.

– The region is also witnessing strategic partnerships and collaborations, which helps the solution providers leverage the technology and expertise of the other companies and enhance their market presence. For instance, in April 2020, a division of NextRoll, Inc., RollWorks, joined LaunchPoint, by Marketo an Adobe company as an Accelerate partner. The certified integration is expected to combine Marketo Engage and RollWorks account-based platform to enable customers to identify high-value accounts seamlessly.

