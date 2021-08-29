According to this theory, Doctor Strange is not the real Doctor Strange

The first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released this week. One element caught the attention of fans who some believe Doctor Strange, featured in the video, is hiding a great secret.

Weird acting

Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was finally revealed with its first trailer that confirmed the presence of numerous characters, including Doctor Octopus, The Green Goblin, Daredevil or Doctor Strange. The presence of the character of British actor Benedict Cumberbatch had been announced several months in advance.

While Doctor Strange was slated to become Peter Parker’s new mentor following Tony Stark’s death in Avengers: Endgame, some fans found Stephen Strange’s behavior strange and strongly suspect he isn’t the real Doctor Strange.

At the center of this theory is the fact that Doctor Strange appears to be responsible for the multiversal chaos, at the heart of Spider-Man: No Way Home, and which, among other things, will lead to the arrival of some villains in the MCU from the old Spider films – Man, including those from the Sam Raimi trilogy.

It’s true that the fact that Doctor Strange doesn’t listen to Wong’s recommendations and, despite the danger, opts for the spell doesn’t sound very much like the usual Doctor Strange. Indeed, since Doctor Strange, the master of the mystical arts has always been cautious to say the least. In Thor: Ragnarok he asks Thor about the presence of two gods on earth; In Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, he sets up a plan to exterminate Thanos and barely reveals enough information to make it a reality. Doctor Strange appeared to be a thoughtful, sensible, concerned character, capable of sacrificing his closest allies for the benefit of humanity.

Conversely, in the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, the wizard seems to prefer the comfort of Peter Parker and ignore the various consequences of his choice. It didn’t take much for fans to suspect that Doctor Strange is not … Doctor Strange, but a Skrull!

The Skrulls who appeared in Captain Marvel are beings capable of taking on the appearance of anyone. We saw them take on the looks of Nick Fury. We also know that they will be the focus of the Secret Invasion miniseries, in which the Skrulls have taken the place of several important characters, including senior SHIELD officials! Is the Marvel Cinematic Universe taking the opportunity in Spider-Man: No Way Home to introduce the Secret Invasion miniseries? Possible. Note that another character, Sharon Carter, is also suspected by fans to have been replaced by a Skrull in the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

While this theory is very interesting, it has its limitations. First of all, Doctor Strange’s physical appearance does not mean that he is in possession of his powers. If a Skrull had replaced Strange, there is no evidence that he could have cast the master’s spell of the Mystic Arts. Next, the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home has the tricky task of introducing Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will be released in March 2022 after Sam Raimi’s movie will be released, given the large number of series previously released must be (Hawkeye, Ms Marvel, Moon Knight and She-Hulk). Replacing Doctor Strange with Skrull in Spider-Man: No Way Home wouldn’t have much of an impact, given the movie’s removal from the Secret Invasion series.

But how do you explain Doctor Strange’s behavior in the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer? While we don’t entirely deny the theory that it would have been replaced, it rather seems to us that it is a scenario choice aimed at helping the film’s comic purpose. It should be remembered that the John Watts trilogy is registered under the seal of teenage films. Finally, we can imagine Doctor Strange deviating from his usual course of action, feeling responsible for the death of Tony Stark, whom he sacrificed in Avengers: Endgame, and remorsefully trying to help Peter Parker as best he can can in the difficult situation he is going through.

Anyway, we can’t wait to see the film in the cinema. If you enjoyed this article, feel free to check out these 23 trailer details you may have overlooked.