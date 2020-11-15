According to the director, the film will be more impressive than Jurassic World

In the full commercial for the movie Monster Hunter, expected in April 2021, director Paul WS Anderson spoke at length about the filming of the famous video game license.

The director is confident

Video game adjustments are rarely unanimous. Examples of successful video game licenses that have resulted in films that are ignored at best or despised at worst are Legion: Assassin’s Creed, Prince of Persia, Warcraft: The Beginning, Alone in the Dark, Tomb Raider. As valued as the original material is, it seems that something is blocking the transposition between these two media.

Despite this natural distrust of these adaptations, director Paul WS Anderson made them a specialty. Paulo masochist? He would certainly answer passionately. After the filmmaker shot the Mortal Kombat film and four of the six Resident Evil licensed films, he puts the cover back on with a film inspired by the Monster Hunter video games.

And the least we can say is that Paul WS Anderson is confident. In an interview with our colleagues at Total Film, Paul WS Anderson compared his new feature film to one of the most profitable licenses: the Jurassic World saga. He says the level of detail of the creatures is “higher than anything in Jurassic World”. A meaningful promise given the quality of the special effects in the last licensed films released by Steven Spielberg in 1993. Monster Hunter with its budget of 60 million US dollars is all the more closer to that of a Kaamelott: Premier Volet (15,000,000 euros) than a Jurassic World (120,000,000 US dollars).

The other proof of the great confidence Paul WS Anderson has in his new project is Milla Jovovich, the director’s wife and his greatest collaborator it brings. She trusts:

Hope people will like it because I know Paul would love to do a sequel to it. Besides, he’s already writing something …

As we can imagine, the sequel to the Monster Hunter film depends of course on the success of the first part. Answer next April …