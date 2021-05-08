According to Spahn, summer holidays are also conceivable for unvaccinated people | Free press

The relaxation for vaccinated and convalescing people has been decided – according to Health Minister Spahn, people without vaccination in the EU can also enjoy the summer holidays.

Berlin (AP) – Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) is optimistic about a summer vacation in Europe.

“Traveling within the EU is probably not dependent on vaccination. The tests also allow you to move around Europe, ”said Spahn of the“ Rheinische Post ”. He himself plans his vacation in Germany. “In this hopefully final phase of the pandemic, I would not be planning long journeys to the North Sea instead of the South Sea.”

However, the German Medical Association warns against shortening the interval between two Astrazeneca vaccinations to be considered previously vaccinated. The shortening of the interval should be reconsidered, said medical president Klaus Reinhardt of the “editorial network Germany”. “If the argument is that people could benefit from easing earlier, then I think that’s questionable,” he stressed. Studies have shown that a longer interval between the two vaccinations can have positive effects on the effectiveness of the vaccine. SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach also criticized this.

According to Spahn, Germany is well equipped for coronavirus mutations and is now in the top 5 for sequencing worldwide. “And we also provide vaccines that can be adapted to mutations in the EU framework agreements,” said Spahn. According to the mRNA researchers, these developments are possible within six to eight weeks, with subsequent approval attainable in one to two months.

Meanwhile, there are calls for stronger measures to even reach all population groups for a first corona vaccination. “Mobile vaccination teams should drive to socially disadvantaged areas and make an offer – advertised digitally if data protection permits,” said Robert Habeck, Greens chief, in the “Funke” media group newspapers. “Then people can receive a text message: tomorrow at 9.00 am the vaccination mobile will be in front of Aldi.” And then vaccinations are given for the supermarket from morning to evening. That can be expanded, says Habeck. “If vaccines are approved for adolescents, you can vaccinate in schools and your parents, for example. A lot of creativity has to be shown. “Canceling the vaccination schedule could not mean that everyone had to take care of it themselves.

The German Association of Cities has assured that the municipalities are targeting people in socially disadvantaged neighborhoods in the vaccination campaign. All major cities have the district-related incidents in view, said the general director of the German Association of Cities Helmut Dedy the “Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland” (RND). “They ensure that people are addressed who are difficult to reach through the usual communication channels. The goal is for existing vaccination offers to be accepted and accepted by priority people. “In addition, mobile vaccination teams are already being used to reach people in disadvantaged parts of the city.

