According to scientists, serious technological disruptions are to be expected

The sun begins about every 150 years with cycles of solar flares, which from our point of view are certainly pleasant to watch, but are also responsible for electromagnetic storms that can ultimately have serious consequences for our planet and its inhabitants.

A new cycle of eruptions

The sun brightens our spring afternoons, our reunions with friends on the terraces of the bars, and our future summer vacations. It is also thanks to him that life on earth is possible for every living organism. But the sun also has its crises: terrible cycles of solar flares, the potentially devastating effects of which scientists cannot overlook.

100 years ago, on May 13, 1921, the largest solar flare of the 20th century spat large quantities of particles onto the earth and illuminated our skies with northern lights. These eruptions are also responsible for geomagnetic storms, one of which plunged million people into darkness in 1989. This ejected material appears in the form of plasma bubbles that can burst and affect land-based electrical networks.

A few days ago, the Solar Orbiter space probe, whose mission started in February 2020 and was the result of a collaboration between NASA and the European Space Agency, recorded one of these eruptions. The data collected will be used to advance research on the subject to better protect against the harmful effects of solar flares on the earth. But since 2020 the sun has entered a new eleven-year cycle of eruptions.

Serious consequences for our way of life

If these storms have had less of an impact on our electricity grids and technology in the past, the consequences may be more dramatic today, given the tremendous advances in this area. It is enough to see the number of satellites that determine our way of life and rotate around the earth to understand them. In addition, these effects can alter electrical devices and radio waves and increase the risk of miscarriage in women.

66% of the American population was affected

According to scientists, solar flare cycles occur about every 150 years. In 2017, a study by the American Geophysical Union reported that an extraordinary event of this magnitude could hit 66% of the American population and cause economic costs of $ 41.5 billion a day. A real catastrophe, especially since scientists cannot predict the danger upstream and thus enable mankind to prepare for it. According to Bloomberg, the threat cannot be assessed until 60 to 90 minutes before the storm, when the droppings reach specialized satellites located a million kilometers from our planet.

Nevertheless, according to science, there would be solutions to minimize the effects of geomagnetic storms: better predictability of electromagnetic storms and more precise solar weather would enable a more precise knowledge of their effects and thus anticipate future technological catastrophes.

To go further, it is here.