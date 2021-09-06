According to reports, one of the free games leaked in October and it’s excellent

Every month Sony offers subscribers to its PlayStation Plus, a paid service to play online and use various functions, several games. To keep them, the Japanese giant reaches into the wallet to unlock multiple titles. Games that are regularly phased out, like the one from September. And while October is still a long way off, one of the games on offer may have leaked.

a leak for one of the PS Plus October games?

In September the overcooked games came out! All You Can Eat Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for free in player libraries. Titles that had only been leaked a few times before being formalized by PlayStation. The usual leaks that present us with the next free games from PlayStation Plus even ahead of time. And at first glance, the month of October does not seem to be any different from the previous ones. And for good reason, barely started, the month of September seems to have presented us with one of the free games of October, a game that has not yet been announced.

Last week, a title that has been expected to arrive for some time already leaked its release date. Fans of works signed by Remedy Entertainment should therefore have the opportunity to discover a remastered version of Alan Wake, soberly titled Alan Wake Remastered. A game that, if we are to believe the leak, would be released on October 5th on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles. This would be the first time the Alan Wake game would be released on a PlayStation console. A new leak that only supports this exit, which was already visible through previous leaks and information from various insiders.

The peculiarity of this publication, however, lies in its date. And for good reason, October 5th is none other than the first Thursday of the month. Even if the average person does not attach great importance to such information, it should be noted that PlayStation usually offers its monthly free games from PlayStation Plus at this point. In addition, this year Sony has announced its wish to offer the recently released PlayStation Plus games such as Oddworld: Soulstorm or Destruction AllStars and the PS5 version of A Plague Tale: Innocence for free.

It is therefore likely that among the free games for the month of October from PlayStation Plus we will find the remastered version of Alan Wake. Of course, nothing has been confirmed yet. Officially, the game doesn’t even exist. Nevertheless, several events should take place this month, the game should be announced in the coming weeks. But to be sure we have to be patient.