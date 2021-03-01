According to Jurassic World, this other cult license is entitled to its animated version

In June 2019 the news fell: Jurassic World will soon be coming to Netflix in an animated version. The information had apparently made the rounds on the Internet in a very short time. We have since discovered the series in question on Netflix. As we know, the platform is currently heavily dependent on new projects and anime, and so another cult license will soon be converted into anime. We take stock of this surprising news.

The various reboots present

Netflix has adapted Jurassic World in an animated version, but the license is by far not the only one that has found favor in the eyes of the platform.

After Pacific Rim, Dota 2, but also The Witcher and many other licenses, which, as we know, have already been the subject of an adaptation (or will appear soon), it is the turn of a whole new license to cause a stir on social networks . And we can already imagine how dangerous it is to be explosive.

Netflix takes a big part

The Netflix platform plans to adapt The Terminator as an animated series soon. Not enough information has been filtered out at the moment for this breathtaking news. However, the series is known to be co-produced by Netflix, Production IG and Skydance, and that Mattson Tomlin (the Project Power screenwriter who also co-wrote The Batman with Robert Pattinson) will oversee the series.

Netflix vice president of Japanese content and anime, John Derderian, said he was honored to be chosen for an approach that “breaks convention, undermines expectations and has real courage”. Suffice it to say that after such comments, we will expect a lot from this animated version. If the show really has to “undermine our expectations,” it has to throw us on the wrong foot and create something completely unique, but borrowing material from Terminator. Unfortunately, it is currently unclear whether Arnold Schwarzenegger will be there one way or another. And you, what do you expect from this future animated series? We’ll let you answer our survey and in the comment section!