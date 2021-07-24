According to Alexandre Astier, this episode may convince those who don’t like the series

Kaamelott: Premier Volet hit theaters this week and celebrated a triumph in theaters. While some viewers are tempted to start the series. Alexandre Astier also has some advice for viewers who least like Kaamelott’s particular humor.

One episode to bring them all together?

Kaamelott is eagerly awaiting: Premier Volet has been out for a few days, to the delight of many fans of the series. The very ambitious film is both a great adventure film and a hilarious comedy that evokes the immense talent of its creator Alexandre Astier for comedy.

Alexandre Astier combines the absurd humor of Monty Python (Sacré Graal) with chiseled dialogues à la Michel Audiard (Les Tontons Flingueurs, Les Vieux de la Vieille) with great intelligence and offers a deeply sophisticated humor that leaves some viewers insensitive. On Twitter, a fan of Kaamelott and Alexandre Astier’s work asked him for advice in order to find an episode that could make his wife, who is clearly little familiar with the artist’s humor, smile.

Try poltergeist.

Alexandre Astier’s answer was not long in coming. According to the creator of Kaamelott, the Poltergeist episode (Book III, Episode 53) seems like a perfect introduction to the very special universe of the series.

As a reminder, Arthur and Lancelot du Lac try to explain an encrypted language to Perceval and Karadoc in this episode so that they can replace the dead scouts. But soon they are confronted with the deep inadequacies of the two knights.

If we may be surprised that Alexandre Astier specifically picked this episode, we can think about it to understand why. In the Poltergeist episode, Astier manages, as so often, to deal with several levels of humor. The absurd (“The raspberries are on my grandfather’s stool!), A comedy of words based on language and semantics (” The code is … the code? Aren’t too broken the bean to find this one! “) That Comedy of the situation (the many misunderstandings how Perceval failed to understand that the question “Did you have a good lunch?” Was a necessary example. An answer in the code), the gesture comedy (the final scene, really hallucinatory), and the character comedy (Karadoc and Perceval are aware of their shortcomings) without forgetting cult lines such as the following:

Lancelot: Teach you the code?

Karadoc: So what?

Perceval: We’re not particularly dumber than the scouts.

Karadoc: Especially since they are dead, there is no point in bringing them back!

Obviously, as stated above, we believe that other episodes can be an equally satisfying gateway to Kaamelott’s humor. We are thinking in particular of the episodes Unagi, La Quinte Juste or Le Justicier. And which episode do you think might convince those who don’t appreciate Kaamelott’s humor? We also recommend that you read our (spoiler-free) review on Kaamelott: Premier Volet.