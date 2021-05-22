Access from Great Britain severely restricted from Sunday | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Germany is drastically limiting the number of entries from Britain from this Sunday as the Corona variety, first discovered in India, is spreading there.

“This move is difficult for Britain, but it is necessary to prevent the rapid spread of the Indian variety in Germany,” a spokesman for Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) said in Berlin late Friday. “If we want to continue to reduce the number of infections, we must prevent infectious virus variants from jeopardizing this positive development,” he said. ‘Only when more people have been vaccinated will we be armed against such danger.’

With this classification of Great Britain as a virus variant area, airlines, bus and train companies are only allowed to transport German citizens or people living in Germany to Germany from Sunday. Those entering the country are subject to a two-week quarantine requirement, which cannot be shortened by negative tests. The UK is the first country in Europe to have relapsed to virus variant area in some time. Only eleven countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America currently fall into this highest-risk category.

The Indian virus variant B.1.617.2 is considered to be highly contagious and has been a major contributor to the explosion in the number of infections in India in recent months. In the UK, more than 3,400 cases of the variant have been confirmed as of May 19.

According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), there is not yet enough data on the Indian variant. RKI chairman Lothar Wieler said in Berlin on Friday that a significantly higher transferability and probably a slightly reduced vaccination protection is assumed. Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) expressed concern about Britain. The variant must be prevented from spreading in Germany, he said before it was classified as a virus variant region.

Great Britain is now seen as a model of success when it comes to fighting the corona pandemic. A hard lockdown and high vaccination coverage had pushed infection rates so far that the federal government temporarily removed the country from the list of corona risk areas. In the past week, however, it was again classified in the lowest risk category due to the Indian virus variant. From Sunday, the UK will return to the highest risk level.

For France, Croatia and Slovenia, on the other hand, the general quarantine obligation of 5 to 10 days has been lifted due to the sharp drop in the number of infections. The three EU countries, as well as Oman, Mongolia and Andorra, will be downgraded from the high-incidence area to the normal risk area on Sunday. Slovakia, Finland, Romania, San Marino and Jamaica, as well as individual regions in Spain and Ireland, have been completely removed from the list of risk areas.