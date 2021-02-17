Access Control Market Value with Status and Global Analysis 2021 | Future Plans and CAGR Forecast by 2027

In the field of security, there can be two types of access: physical access and logical access. The act of physical access refers to the entrance of an individual to a certain place. Physical security is a security measure, designed for denying unauthorized access to facilities, equipment and resources in order to protect personnel and property from damage or harm. Logical access can be defined as the act of accessing data or any information in a computing environment. Information security deals in preventing unauthorized access, use, disclosure, modification of information. Information security is mainly concerned to provide confidentiality, integrity and availability of data. As the name says it all, an access control system provides the selective restriction of access to a place or a resource of data information. There exist two types of access control systems including automated access control systems and manual access control systems. Manual access control systems have been segmented into two types: mechanical and electronic access control systems.

Automated access control systems contributed the largest share in the global access control market. However, in future, manual access control systems market would bring a notable growth, owing to the rising adoption of electronic access control systems.

The Americas region held the most significant share in the global manual access control market due to increasing commercial and institutional construction. However, in the coming years, Asian manual access control market would grow at a higher CAGR and hold a notable share in the global market, due to improving economic growth of major countries.

The global access control market is expected to grow in future with rising construction activities, increasing disposable income, decreasing unemployment, growing market for smart cards, rising terrorist activities and crime rates and rapid urbanization. Key trends of this market include rising adoption of mobile access control technology and increasing trend of smart homes. However, there are some factors which can hinder the market growth including higher deployment costs and rapid technological changes.

The report “Global Access Control Market: Industry Analysis & Outlook (2017-2021)” by Koncept Analytics provides an extensive research and detailed analysis of the present market along with future outlook. The report discusses the major growth drivers and challenges of the market, covering the Americas, EMEA and Asian region along with the global market. The report profiles the key players of the market including Allegion Plc., Dormakaba Holdings AG, Stanley Black & Decker and Assa Abloy.

