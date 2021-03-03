Accelerometer Market Research Report With Opportunities And Strategies To Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The “Accelerometer Market” report 2020 is a comprehensive, professional and in-depth research of keyword that delivers significant data for those who are seeking information for the Accelerometer industry. The keyword market report delivers the product specification, key strategies, future prospect and cost structure of the industry. The report also highlighted the future trends in the Accelerometer market that will impact the demand during the forecast period.

The Accelerometer Market was valued at USD 2.02 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 2.41 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.97% over the forecast period 2020 – 2025.

The emergence of the MEMS technology has resulted in the miniaturization of mechanical and electro-mechanical elements in the field of sensors and semiconductors, through the use of micro-fabrication and micro-machining techniques. This has supported the rapid adoption of accelerometers in portable devices, as they offer enhanced capabilities in small unit size.

Market Overview-

– The tactical grade of modern high-end accelerometers has penetrated into various defense applications market.

– Moreover, the demand in the commercial aerospace sector is also driving the demand for high-end IMUs. Boeings aerospace study revealed that over the next three decades, there would be a demand for 35,200 new jet aircraft, globally.

– Furthermore, MEMS accelerators are used in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft. High accelerometers have replaced the fragile high-end electromechanical devices.

– However, the fusion of accelerometers on devices may increase the cost of a device. Along with the cost of the device, the accelerometer increases the complexity of a device to be fabricated on to a device.

Avail a Sample Copy before Purchase:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745219/accelerometer-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/inquiry?source=maeilhk&Mode=21

The prominent players in the global Accelerometer market are :

Analog Devices Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman LITEF GmbH, STMicroelectronics, InvenSense (TDK Group company), Rockwell Automation Inc., iXblue SAS, Kearfott Corporation(Astronautics Corporation of America), Al Cielo Inertial Solutions Ltd, Meggitt Orange County Inc.(Dun & Bradstreet Corporation), Silicon Sensing Systems Limited(Collins Aerospace and Sumitomo Precision Products), Atlantic inertial systems Ltd(AIS Global Holdings LLC).

Scope of the Report

Accelerometers are used to measure the acceleration of a moving body. The use of accelerometers is increasing due to their applications in various configurations. The accelerometers have applications in various end-user segments, such as aerospace and defense, industrial, consumer electronics, automotive, and other end-user industries, such as health care and energy.

Aerospace and Defense Industry to Account for a Significant Share in the Market

– The defense application is expected to create a significant demand for accelerometers, owing to the increasing adoption of high-end accelerometers in small-diameter missiles, underwater navigators, and unmanned aerial vehicles and also increasing beneficiaries of high-end MEMS sensors in military applications.

– Furthermore, high-end MEMS accelerators are being deployed along with gyroscopes in inertial navigation applications to calculate the direction and speed of defense applications, such as ships, aircraft, submarines, guided missiles, and spacecraft.

– To meet the increasing demand for IMUs and AHRS systems for military applications, market players are producing custom MEMS-based accelerometers, with enhanced bias stability.

– The military spending trends will drive the growth of the market and the United States has the largest spending in the military and defense sector and therefore the largest market for accelerometers.

Get Exclusive Discount at:

https://www.marketinsightsreports.com/reports/01091745219/accelerometer-market-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025/discount?source=maeilhk&Mode=21

North America to Dominate the Market

– North America is witnessing a growth in the development of new high-performance accelerometers as companies in the region are investing in introducing advanced and innovative accelerometers. The increased spending by the US defense is the major factor driving the growth of accelerometers in the region.

– With this rise, the country also focuses on precision-guided munitions (PGMs), such as laser-guided bombs and cruise missiles that have become the weapons of choice for the US military, providing a high degree of accuracy while avoiding widespread collateral damage.

– These applications demand high performance, compact form factor, a ruggedized accelerometer to improve tactical IMUs for long duration guidance without GPS.

– North America is also a pioneer in the adoption of IoT which will also drive the growth of the market in the region.

Recent Updates-

– April 2019 – iXblues iXal A5 was introduced as a first navigation-grade accelerometer dedicated to high-performance applications. The iXal A5 can be used in various high-performance civil and defense applications, including land, air, surface, and underwater navigation, guidance, bridge monitoring, and stability, as well as offshore drilling platform monitoring.

– April 2019 – STMicroelectronics launched STM32GO for smarter industrial applications. STM32 has a microcontroller, an accelerometer, a MEMS microphone in the industrial IoT development kit. This development kit is useful for proactive maintenance for manufacturing equipment as it detects slight changes at early stages of failure before serious damage or expense.

Accelerometer Market Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2026, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2026

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Reasons to Purchase this Report

-Identify the current and future prospects of the global Accelerometer market in the developed and emerging markets

-Analyse various perspectives of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis

-Information about the growth of the various material, type, and application that are expected to dominate the market

-Regional and country analysis of the market

-Identify the latest developments, market shares, and strategies employed by the major market players

-3 months analyst support, along with the Market Estimate sheet (in Excel)

In conclusion, Accelerometer market report presents the descriptive analysis of the parent market supported elite players, present, past and artistic movement information which is able to function a profitable guide for all the Accelerometer Industry business competitors. Our expert research analyst’s team has been trained to provide in-depth market research report from every individual sector which will be helpful to understand the industry data in the most precise way.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020, and forecast to 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

About US

MarketInsightsReports provides syndicated market research on industry verticals including Healthcare, Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Technology and Media, Chemicals, Materials, Energy, Heavy Industry, etc. MarketInsightsReports provides global and regional market intelligence coverage, a 360-degree market view which includes statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:

Phone: + 1704 266 3234

Mob: +91-750-707-8687

sales@marketinsightsreports.com

irfan@marketinsightsreports.com