Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Revenue Analysis Forecast 2021-2026

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Accelerator Pedal Module Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025”, the global accelerator pedal module market size reached a volume of around 369 Million Units in 2019. The accelerator-pedal module (APM) consists of the accelerator pedal and an angular-position sensor that combines the pedal with a dual output sensor for a drive-by-wire application. These sensors are used to detect the amount of pedal depression and transfer the signal to the engine control unit (ECU). The accelerator pedal module was earlier made with heavy metals; however, manufacturers are now incorporating lightweight materials, such as plastics, to attain structural stability at a low weight. Also, with advancements in technology, automakers have replaced mechanical pedals with electronic accelerator pedals to improve fuel economy.

Global Accelerator Pedal Module Market Trends:

With the rising environmental concerns, governments across the globe are implementing stringent regulations and encouraging the manufacturing and adoption of eco-friendly automobiles. Owing to this, manufacturers are developing lightweight components such as accelerator pedal modules, which reduce the overall weight of vehicles and increase their operational efficiency. For instance, Robert Bosch GmbH, introduced a new, topology-optimized design of accelerator pedal that helps in reducing up to 25% of weight at the same stability as compared to the former models. Moreover, with access to more advanced equipment, intense research and development (R&D) capabilities and modern technical expertise, several automotive manufacturers are now producing accelerator pedal sensors that transmit the position of the accelerator pedal to the ECU. These sensors control the engine to reduce exhaust emissions without hampering the driving performance. Looking forward, the market volume is projected to reach 438 Million Units by 2024, registering a CAGR of around 3% during 2019-2024.

Market Breakup by Pedal Material:

Plastic

Metal

Market Breakup by Pedal Type:

Floor Mounted

Suspended

Market Breakup by Vehicle Type:

Passenger

Commercial vehicles

Market Breakup by End-User:

OEM

Aftermarket

Market Region Summary:

Region-wise, the market has been divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America.

The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined, with some of the key players being

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Hella KGaA Hueck & Co.

United Automotive Electronic Systems Co. Ltd.

F-TECH Inc.

Aisan Industry Co. Ltd.

Yorozu Corporation

Pacific Industrial Co. Ltd.

Mikuni Corporation

Kyung Chang Industrial Co. Ltd.

TT Electronics plc

Alfmeier Praezision SE

AIDA-America Corp.

AKITA KOGYO Co. Ltd.

Bellsonica Corporation

Chiyoda Corporation

Chiyoda Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Hanya Seisakusho Co. Ltd.

Kuroda Kagaku Co. Ltd.

