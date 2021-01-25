Accelerates second impeachment proceedings against Trump | Free press

Washington (AP) – The impeachment process in Congress against former US President Donald Trump over the storm on the Capitol is gaining momentum.

After the complaint of the Lower House has been scheduled to the Upper House in the evening (local time), the chairman of the proceedings will be sworn in there on Tuesday. This in turn must take the oath of the 100 senators who will assume the role of jury in the trial and make the final decision.

CNN reported that the senior senator, Democrat Patrick Leahy, would presumably be leading the case, not Supreme Court chairman John Roberts. Under the Rules of Procedure, the President of the Supreme Court is conducting impeachment proceedings against the US President in the Senate. However, CNN reported on Monday that since Trump is no longer president, Leahy is expected to be a senator.

The Democrats want to hold Republican Trump responsible for his supporters’ attack on the Capitol on January 6. Trump’s term of office has already expired, but the proceedings could lead to a life-long ban at the federal level if convicted. That would undo all of Trump’s plans to run for office again in 2024.

The House of Representatives decided on Jan. 13, with a majority of Democrats and the votes of ten Republicans, to open a second impeachment trial against Trump. The indictment contains a single point: “inciting uproar”. The proceedings in the Senate should enter the hot phase of actual negotiations in the second week of February.

A two-thirds majority of the senators present is needed to convict Trump. The Republicans and Democrats of the new President Joe Biden each have 50 seats in the Senate. So 17 Republicans should also stand up to Trump. It is doubtful whether this will happen. In the event of a conviction, a simple majority on a second vote would be enough to impose the ban on Trump requested by the Democrats.

While prosecutors and lawyers worked on their impeachment papers, the senate would take care of other matters, Democratic majority leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday. This is convenient for Biden, as he is dependent on Senate approval for the confirmation of his nominee cabinet members and other top personalities.

Democrats and Republicans in the US Senate agreed Friday on the second week of February as the date for the start of negotiations. Written arguments from the House of Representatives and Trump’s attorneys must be filed Feb. 8. The actual impeachment process in the Senate would then begin on February 9. Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell originally suggested a launch a few days later.

Trump has faced impeachment proceedings that ended in the Senate acquittal last February. At the time, his Republicans still controlled the room.

So far, it’s unclear whether enough Republicans will vote to condemn Trump in the second trial. Some of them already believed that impeachment proceedings against a president could not take place after their term of office. At the same time, their previous majority leader McConnell, who had long been one of Trump’s main allies, held a vote to condemn the ex-president.