Acai Berry Market is Projected to Grow Massively in Near Future- Acai Exotic, Acai Roots, Nativo Acai, Vision America International, Sambazon, Amazon Power

The global acai berry market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.6% over the forecast period from 2017 to 2025

Market Insights

The rising demand for acai berries as food supplements in daily diets is a major factor driving the global acai berry market’s expansion. Furthermore, the acai berry is classified as a superfood. Super foods aid in weight loss, lower the risk of heart disease, and provide a nutritional punch of minerals, vitamins, and fibres. Another major factor driving market growth is the increasing use of acai berries as an antioxidant in a variety of food and beverage products. Furthermore, rising demand for acai berries in the production of organic cosmetics has fueled global demand for premium personal care products, which is driving market growth. Furthermore, rising consumer health consciousness as a result of rapid changes in living standards is propelling market growth.

Furthermore, the rapid growth of the world’s population, as well as rising purchasing power in developing economies such as South Korea, India, China, and other ASEAN countries, has increased demand for natural ingredient-based cosmetic and personal care products. As a result, acai berries are in high demand in these countries.

Competitive Insights

The global acai berry market is witnessing a decent growth owing to increasing demand from food supplement applications coupled with changing lifestyles of consumers in the developing regions. Some of the major players operating in the global acai berry market include Acai Exotic, Acai Roots, Nativo Acai, Vision America International, Sambazon, Amazon Power, Amazon Forest Trading, Organique Inc., Acai Mill and Ross and Phyto Nutraceutical Inc. among others.

Key Trends

Increasing disposable income of consumers

Increasing demand for food supplements

Increasing demand for organic personal care products

