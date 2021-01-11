AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size, Status and Global Outlook 2021 to 2026

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026

The AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market report is a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists. It provides the industry overview with growth analysis and historical & futuristic cost, revenue, demand, and supply data (as applicable). The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

The global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is valued at 11340 million US$ in 2020 is expected to reach 11020 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of -0.4% during 2021-2026.

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %.

Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech.

In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

Top Leading Companies of Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market are Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP, and others.

Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Split by Product Type and Applications:

This report segments the global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market based on Types are:

Up to 10W

11W-50W

51W-100W

100W-250W

Based on Application , the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market is segmented into:

Computer & Office

Mobile Communications

Consumer Electronics

Telecom/Datacom

Industrial

Medical

LED Lighting

Wireless Power & Charging

Military & Aerospace

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market research report delivers a close watch on leading competitors with strategic analysis, micro and macro market trend and scenarios, pricing analysis, and a holistic overview of the market situations in the forecast period. It is a professional and a detailed report focusing on primary and secondary drivers, market share, leading segments, and geographical analysis. Further, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the report. The report contains basic, secondary, and advanced information about the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market global status and trend, market size, share, growth, trends analysis, segment, and forecasts from 2020-2026.

Highlights of the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Report:

– Detailed overview of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market

– Changing the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market dynamics of the industry

– In-depth market segmentation by Type, Application, etc.

– Historical, current and projected AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market size in terms of volume and value

– Recent industry trends and developments

– Competitive landscape of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market

– Strategies of key players and product offerings

– Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the report an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales, and product managers, consultants, analysts, and stakeholders looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Finally, the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market report is the believable source for gaining the market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report gives the principle locale, economic situations with the item value, benefit, limit, generation, supply, request, and market development rate and figure, and so on. AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) industry report additionally Presents a new task SWOT examination, speculation attainability investigation, and venture return investigation.

