AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Information, Figures and Analytical Insights 2020– 2027

“

AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS)AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) is a type of external power supply (EPS) that supplies electric energy and designed to convert line voltage ac input into lower voltage dc output.

The unit market is projected to grow at a slightly faster pace than the dollar market, increasing from 5.05 billion units in 2017 to almost 5.95 billion units in 2025, a CAGR of 2.06 %.

Of the major players of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), Delta (Eltek) maintained its first place in the ranking in 2017. Delta (Eltek) accounted for 23.45% of the Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) revenue market share in 2017. Other players accounted for 14.98% and 5.85%, including Lite-On Technology and Acbel Polytech.

In this study, the consumption of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) divided into seven geographic regions: In North America, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.12%. In the Europe, total AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 2.28%. The market in China AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) accounted for 57.07 %, in Korea 8.32%, in Taiwan 5.56%, in Rest of APAC 22.73 %, and in Rest of World 1.91 %. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

There are four major applications, including Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics and Telecom/Datacom. Applications within these four segments make up about 90 % consumption volume market share in the world.

The AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Report indicates that the global market size of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225925

This survey takes into account the value of AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: – Delta (Eltek), Lite-On Technology, Acbel Polytech, Salcomp, Chicony Power, Emerson (Artesyn), Flextronics, Mean Well, TDK Lambda, Phihong, FSP,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Up to 10W, 11W-50W, 51W-100W, 100W-250W,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Computer & Office, Mobile Communications, Consumer Electronics, Telecom/Datacom, Industrial, Medical, LED Lighting, Wireless Power & Charging, Military & Aerospace,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS), the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225925

The AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Up to 10W

1.2.3 11W-50W

1.2.4 51W-100W

1.2.5 100W-250W

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Computer & Office

1.3.3 Mobile Communications

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Telecom/Datacom

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Medical

1.3.8 LED Lighting

1.3.9 Wireless Power & Charging

1.3.10 Military & Aerospace

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production

2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 China Taiwan

3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Delta (Eltek)

12.1.1 Delta (Eltek) Corporation Information

12.1.2 Delta (Eltek) Overview

12.1.3 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Delta (Eltek) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.1.5 Delta (Eltek) Related Developments

12.2 Lite-On Technology

12.2.1 Lite-On Technology Corporation Information

12.2.2 Lite-On Technology Overview

12.2.3 Lite-On Technology AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Lite-On Technology AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.2.5 Lite-On Technology Related Developments

12.3 Acbel Polytech

12.3.1 Acbel Polytech Corporation Information

12.3.2 Acbel Polytech Overview

12.3.3 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Acbel Polytech AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.3.5 Acbel Polytech Related Developments

12.4 Salcomp

12.4.1 Salcomp Corporation Information

12.4.2 Salcomp Overview

12.4.3 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Salcomp AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.4.5 Salcomp Related Developments

12.5 Chicony Power

12.5.1 Chicony Power Corporation Information

12.5.2 Chicony Power Overview

12.5.3 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Chicony Power AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.5.5 Chicony Power Related Developments

12.6 Emerson (Artesyn)

12.6.1 Emerson (Artesyn) Corporation Information

12.6.2 Emerson (Artesyn) Overview

12.6.3 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Emerson (Artesyn) AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.6.5 Emerson (Artesyn) Related Developments

12.7 Flextronics

12.7.1 Flextronics Corporation Information

12.7.2 Flextronics Overview

12.7.3 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Flextronics AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.7.5 Flextronics Related Developments

12.8 Mean Well

12.8.1 Mean Well Corporation Information

12.8.2 Mean Well Overview

12.8.3 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Mean Well AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.8.5 Mean Well Related Developments

12.9 TDK Lambda

12.9.1 TDK Lambda Corporation Information

12.9.2 TDK Lambda Overview

12.9.3 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 TDK Lambda AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.9.5 TDK Lambda Related Developments

12.10 Phihong

12.10.1 Phihong Corporation Information

12.10.2 Phihong Overview

12.10.3 Phihong AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Phihong AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.10.5 Phihong Related Developments

12.11 FSP

12.11.1 FSP Corporation Information

12.11.2 FSP Overview

12.11.3 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 FSP AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Product Description

12.11.5 FSP Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Production Mode & Process

13.4 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Sales Channels

13.4.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Distributors

13.5 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Industry Trends

14.2 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Drivers

14.3 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Challenges

14.4 AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225925

Therefore, AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS) Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research AC-DC External Power Supply (EPS).”