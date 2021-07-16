Abuse in Church – Assignments take a long time | free press

Bonn (dpa) – The commissions for tackling sexual abuse in the Catholic dioceses in Germany are only slowly getting started.

According to a statement from the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) on Friday, the Federal Government’s Commissioner for Abuse, Johannes-Wilhelm Rörig, assumes that “committees and structures for the participation of those affected will not be established until the end of the year.” established. in all dioceses”. But he is convinced – “even if it was and is a long and not always easy road”.

More than a year after a corresponding agreement with the assault officer, there is now an independent commission, according to the DBK, “in most dioceses” – but not yet in all. In 13, the establishment of the committees was “largely or completely completed”.

This is a disappointment for the Catholic reform movement “We are Church”: “With all understanding of the difficulties in coping with sexual abuse together with those affected and also given the Corona situation, it is disappointing,” said spokesman Christian. Weisner of the German news agency. “This will once again test the patience of the many victims of sexual violence.”

Many victims have been waiting for treatment for a long time

The long-delayed processing drags on, he criticized. “The external impact of this patchwork of church activities is also fatal.”

Individual dioceses have agreed special ways with Rörig, the DBK announced. An advisory council for those affected has so far been established or is about to be established in only ten dioceses. Five dioceses want to appeal to “alternative forms of participation”.

“The diocesan commission has been constituted and has started work,” says a list that the DBK published Friday for all Bavarian dioceses as well as in Mainz, Speyer and Trier.

The Bishop of Trier and DBK abuse officer Stephan Ackermann nevertheless sees “great progress” – especially when general conditions are difficult due to the pandemic. “Under construction” is the status in many other dioceses – or “diocesan commission largely occupied”.

About the Diocese of Paderborn it says: «Statute in progress», «Request for appointment of commissioners is available from the state government of NRW». About the Diocese of Rottenburg-Stuttgart: «The commission is established. No people have been appointed yet, but they are firmly in the spotlight.”

The dioceses of Berlin, Dresden-Meißen and Görlitz, like Hildesheim, Hamburg and Osnabrück, want to establish a joint supra-diocesan commission.

Committees shouldn’t just collect case numbers

About a year ago, the Permanent Council of the German Bishops’ Conference (DBK) agreed on a “Joint Declaration on Binding Criteria and Standards for an Independent Approach to Sexual Abuse in the Catholic Church in Germany” and decided to set up independent reassessment committees in all 27 dioceses. At the time, Rörig spoke of a “historic decision”.

The committees should not only collect the number of cases of sexual abuse, but also investigate how victims and perpetrators were treated. In addition, they need to find out whether structures within the respective diocese “have enabled or facilitated sexual abuse or made detection more difficult,” a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Munich and Freising recently said.

“This joint statement is the decisive basis for transparent processing and exemplary for other social actors,” Rörig said after signing the agreement. Ackermann emphasized at the time: “The processing started with the text signed today is part of the institutional responsibility that the bishops and dioceses assume for wrongs committed.”

The Jesuit priest Klaus Mertes mistakenly called this path in a contribution to the “Herder Korrespondenz” and the negotiations between the DBK and Rörig “years of ping-pong”.

Education postponed for years?

In 2018, the church published the so-called MHG investigation and with it shocking figures about sexual abuse. The research was criticized, among other things, because the scientists did not have direct access to the personnel files. In principle, the separate committees should eliminate the shortcomings of the investigation and also show who from the top of the church could have covered the perpetrators.

From the point of view of Rosi Mittermeier, founding member of the Sauerteig initiative from Garching an der Alz in Upper Bavaria, the orders at diocese level are not enough anyway. “The real work has to be done on the spot – with the people and their concerns.”

Cardinal Reinhard Marx from Munich is expected in Garching on Saturday. There he wants to speak to the initiative and other parishioners about the case of the former pastor, who became known in 2010 and had worked there for about 20 years, although he was previously convicted of sexually abusing children in another parish. After being transferred to Garching, he is said to have abused other children there.