Abrasives Market Likely to Emerge Over A Period Of 2021 – 2027

AbrasivesAn abrasive is a material, often a mineral, that is used to shape or finish a workpiece through rubbing which leads to part of the workpiece being worn away by friction. While finishing a material often means polishing it to gain a smooth, reflective surface, the process can also involve roughening as in satin, matte or beaded finishes. In short, the ceramics which are used to cut, grind and polish other softer materials are known as abrasives.

In terms of volume, the Sales of Abrasives was about 4873.67 K Tons in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7689.43 K Tons by 2022. Global abrasives market is expected to grow significantly over the forecast period owing to the rising demand from automobiles, medical device along with electronic equipments. Abrasives are generally classified into natural and synthetic adhesives.

The key players are Saint-Gobain, 3M, Murugappa , Tyrolit, Noritake, Asahi, Huanghe hirlwind, Hermes Schleifmittel, Husqvarna, Bosch, Fujimi, Pferd, Sharpness, Rhodius, Klingspor, Suhner , Dronco (Osborn). Saint-Gobain, 3M are the global leader.

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow downward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

The industry is expected to remain innovation-led, with frequent acquisitions and strategic alliances adopted as the key strategies by the players to increase their industry presence. Market stays in mature period with a clear concentration. Meanwhile, optimize product mix and further develop value-added capabilities to maximize margins. Manufacturers can take advantage of this situation by reinforcing their production units and supply-chains to avoid any delay in production turn-around-times (TAT) and supply-lead-times.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive .The study recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The Abrasives Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Abrasives was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Abrasives Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Abrasives market majors.

This survey takes into account the value of Abrasives generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report:

Saint-Gobain, 3M, Murugappa, Tyrolit, Noritake, Asahi, Huanghe Whirlwind, Hermes Schleifmittel, Husqvarna, Bosch, Fujimi, Pferd, Sharpness, Rhodius, Klingspor, Suhner, Dronco (Osborn),

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Bonded Abrasives, Coated Abrasives, Super Abrasives,

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive, Machinery, Metal Fabrication, Electrical & Electronics, Others

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Abrasives, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

The Abrasives market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Abrasives from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Abrasives market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Abrasives Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Abrasives Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Bonded Abrasives

1.2.3 Coated Abrasives

1.2.4 Super Abrasives

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Abrasives Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Machinery

1.3.4 Metal Fabrication

1.3.5 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Abrasives Production

2.1 Global Abrasives Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Abrasives Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Abrasives Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Abrasives Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Abrasives Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Abrasives Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Abrasives Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Abrasives Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Abrasives Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Abrasives Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Abrasives Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Abrasives Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Abrasives Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Abrasives Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Abrasives Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Abrasives Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Abrasives Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Abrasives Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Abrasives Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Abrasives Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Abrasives Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Abrasives Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Abrasives Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Abrasives Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Abrasives Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Abrasives Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Abrasives Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Abrasives Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Abrasives Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Abrasives Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Abrasives Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Abrasives Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Abrasives Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Abrasives Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Abrasives Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Abrasives Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Abrasives Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Abrasives Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Abrasives Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Abrasives Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Abrasives Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Abrasives Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Abrasives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Abrasives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Abrasives Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Abrasives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Abrasives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Abrasives Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Abrasives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Abrasives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Abrasives Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Abrasives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Abrasives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Abrasives Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Abrasives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Abrasives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Abrasives Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Abrasives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Abrasives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Abrasives Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Abrasives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Abrasives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Abrasives Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Abrasives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Abrasives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Abrasives Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Abrasives Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Abrasives Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Abrasives Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Abrasives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Abrasives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Abrasives Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Abrasives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Abrasives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Abrasives Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Abrasives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Abrasives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Abrasives Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Saint-Gobain

12.1.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

12.1.2 Saint-Gobain Overview

12.1.3 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Saint-Gobain Abrasives Product Description

12.1.5 Saint-Gobain Related Developments

12.2 3M

12.2.1 3M Corporation Information

12.2.2 3M Overview

12.2.3 3M Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 3M Abrasives Product Description

12.2.5 3M Related Developments

12.3 Murugappa

12.3.1 Murugappa Corporation Information

12.3.2 Murugappa Overview

12.3.3 Murugappa Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Murugappa Abrasives Product Description

12.3.5 Murugappa Related Developments

12.4 Tyrolit

12.4.1 Tyrolit Corporation Information

12.4.2 Tyrolit Overview

12.4.3 Tyrolit Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Tyrolit Abrasives Product Description

12.4.5 Tyrolit Related Developments

12.5 Noritake

12.5.1 Noritake Corporation Information

12.5.2 Noritake Overview

12.5.3 Noritake Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Noritake Abrasives Product Description

12.5.5 Noritake Related Developments

12.6 Asahi

12.6.1 Asahi Corporation Information

12.6.2 Asahi Overview

12.6.3 Asahi Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Asahi Abrasives Product Description

12.6.5 Asahi Related Developments

12.7 Huanghe Whirlwind

12.7.1 Huanghe Whirlwind Corporation Information

12.7.2 Huanghe Whirlwind Overview

12.7.3 Huanghe Whirlwind Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Huanghe Whirlwind Abrasives Product Description

12.7.5 Huanghe Whirlwind Related Developments

12.8 Hermes Schleifmittel

12.8.1 Hermes Schleifmittel Corporation Information

12.8.2 Hermes Schleifmittel Overview

12.8.3 Hermes Schleifmittel Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Hermes Schleifmittel Abrasives Product Description

12.8.5 Hermes Schleifmittel Related Developments

12.9 Husqvarna

12.9.1 Husqvarna Corporation Information

12.9.2 Husqvarna Overview

12.9.3 Husqvarna Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Husqvarna Abrasives Product Description

12.9.5 Husqvarna Related Developments

12.10 Bosch

12.10.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.10.2 Bosch Overview

12.10.3 Bosch Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Bosch Abrasives Product Description

12.10.5 Bosch Related Developments

12.11 Fujimi

12.11.1 Fujimi Corporation Information

12.11.2 Fujimi Overview

12.11.3 Fujimi Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Fujimi Abrasives Product Description

12.11.5 Fujimi Related Developments

12.12 Pferd

12.12.1 Pferd Corporation Information

12.12.2 Pferd Overview

12.12.3 Pferd Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Pferd Abrasives Product Description

12.12.5 Pferd Related Developments

12.13 Sharpness

12.13.1 Sharpness Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sharpness Overview

12.13.3 Sharpness Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Sharpness Abrasives Product Description

12.13.5 Sharpness Related Developments

12.14 Rhodius

12.14.1 Rhodius Corporation Information

12.14.2 Rhodius Overview

12.14.3 Rhodius Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Rhodius Abrasives Product Description

12.14.5 Rhodius Related Developments

12.15 Klingspor

12.15.1 Klingspor Corporation Information

12.15.2 Klingspor Overview

12.15.3 Klingspor Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Klingspor Abrasives Product Description

12.15.5 Klingspor Related Developments

12.16 Suhner

12.16.1 Suhner Corporation Information

12.16.2 Suhner Overview

12.16.3 Suhner Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Suhner Abrasives Product Description

12.16.5 Suhner Related Developments

12.17 Dronco (Osborn)

12.17.1 Dronco (Osborn) Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dronco (Osborn) Overview

12.17.3 Dronco (Osborn) Abrasives Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Dronco (Osborn) Abrasives Product Description

12.17.5 Dronco (Osborn) Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Abrasives Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Abrasives Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Abrasives Production Mode & Process

13.4 Abrasives Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Abrasives Sales Channels

13.4.2 Abrasives Distributors

13.5 Abrasives Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Abrasives Industry Trends

14.2 Abrasives Market Drivers

14.3 Abrasives Market Challenges

14.4 Abrasives Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Abrasives Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Therefore, Abrasives Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Abrasives.”