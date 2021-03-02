Abrasive Wheels and Discs Global Market Study Focus on Top Companies and Crucial Drivers

Latest market research report on Global Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market published by Global Market Monitor, offers updated COVID-19 Impacts on global or regional Abrasive Wheels and Discs market.

The wheels are generally made from a composite material consisting of coarse-particle aggregate pressed and bonded together by a cementing matrix (called the bond in grinding wheel terminology) to form a solid, circular shape. Various profiles and cross sections are available depending on the intended usage for the wheel. They may also be made from a solid steel or aluminium disc with particles bonded to the surface. Today most grinding wheels are artificial composites made with artificial aggregates, but the history of grinding wheels began with natural composite stones, such as those used for millstones.

A grinding wheel is a wheel composed of an abrasive compound and used for various grinding (abrasive cutting) and abrasive machining operations. Such wheels are used in grinding machines.

Competitive Landscape

Important players profiled in the global Abrasive Wheels and Discs market include:

Bosch

Makita

Shark

Black Hawk

Mirka

Norton Abrasives

Metabo

DEWALT

PORTER-CABLE

Hot Max

Sungold Abrasives

3M

Benchmark Abrasives

POWERTEC

Abrasive Wheels and Discs End-users:

Bonded

Coated

Abrasive Wheels and Discs Type

1-3 Inches

3-6 Inches

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market in Major Countries

7 North America Abrasive Wheels and Discs Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Abrasive Wheels and Discs Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Abrasive Wheels and Discs Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Abrasive Wheels and Discs Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

Overall Regions Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Nordic Countries, Belgium, Russia, Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (China, India, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America, Middle East & Africa (Brazil, Nigeria, Argentina, South Africa, GCC Countries) Others

In-depth Abrasive Wheels and Discs Market Report: Intended Audience

Abrasive Wheels and Discs manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Abrasive Wheels and Discs

Abrasive Wheels and Discs industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Abrasive Wheels and Discs industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

