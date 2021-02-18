Abrasive Market 2021| Global Opportunities, Sales Revenue, Emerging Technologies, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Analysis and Trends by Forecast 2027

Abrasives are used in a diverse range of domestic, industrial, and technological application areas for shaping a work-piece. Abrasives can either be natural such as garnet, emery, corundum, and pumice or synthetic abrasives such as synthetic diamond, silicon carbide, alumina, and others. The various types of abrasives include coated, bonded, and super abrasives. Coated abrasive is attached to any material including cloth, paper, polyester, resin, or metal. Bonded abrasives are made of resin, clay, rubber, or glass. Rise in the demand from the automotive industry has majorly fueled the growth of the global abrasive market. However, stringent government regulations and volatile raw material prises are expected to hinder the growth of the market at a noticeable extent. Growth in emerging economies is projected to be opportunistic for the market growth over the forecast period.

The “Global Abrasive Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the abrasive industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global abrasive market with detailed market segmentation by type, material type, application, and geography. The global abrasive market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the abrasive market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the abrasive industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global abrasive market based on type, material type, and application. It also includes market size and forecast till 2027 for the overall abrasive market for five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting abrasive market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics influencing the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis. Also, key market players influencing the abrasive market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products & services offered, financial information for the last three years, key developments in the past five years. Some of the key players influencing the abrasive market are 3M Company, Cosentino, Henkel AG & Co., Murugappa Group, Robert Bosch Gmbh, E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Fujimi Incorporated, Saint-Gobain, Asahi Diamond Industrial Co., Ltd., and Carborundum Universal among others.

