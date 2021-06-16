Above Ground Storage Tank Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future

Global Above Ground Storage Tank Market is valued approximately at USD XXX million in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX % over the forecast period 2019-2026.

Storage tanks are containers that hold liquids, compressed gases or mediums used for the short or long-term storage of heat or cold. The term can be used for reservoirs (artificial lakes and ponds), and for manufactured containers. The rapid industrialization across the globe has led the adoption of Above Ground Storage Tank across the forecast period. As with the rising manufacturing, the need for storage increases both as an inventory and for utilization in manufacturing processes. This is expected to fuel the demand for Above Ground Storage Tanks.

The regional analysis of global Above Ground Storage Tank market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the extreme industrialization in the area which demands these storage tanks. Whereas, RoW is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing industrialization and lack of rapid transport of materials would create lucrative growth prospects for the Above Ground Storage Tank market across RoW region.

Major market player included in this report are:

CST Industries Inc.

McDermott International Inc.

China International Marine Containers Co., Ltd (CIMC)

Toyo Kanetsu K.K

Ishii Iron Works Co, Ltd. PermianLide

Motherwell Bridge Ltd.

Fox Tank

Polymaster

Highland Tank

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Non-Hazardous Content

Hazardous for Other Materials

By Application:

Oil & Gas

Chemical Industry

Water & Wastewater

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2016, 2017

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Target Audience of the Global Above Ground Storage Tank Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investor

