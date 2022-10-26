Who We Are

Investopedia was based in 1999 with the mission of simplifying monetary choices and data to offer readers the arrogance to handle each facet of their monetary life.

Our hundreds of thousands of readers come to us from everywhere in the world and from all walks of life. Some are studying about cash and investing for the primary time, whereas others are skilled buyers, enterprise homeowners, professionals, monetary advisors, and executives trying to enhance their data and abilities. Irrespective of who they’re, we’re right here to assist.

Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing household.

Awards 2021 Greatest in Enterprise Awards, Publication, Medium Division, SABEW

SABEW 2020 Dotdash named Writer of the Yr , Digiday

, Digiday 2019 FCS Portfolio Awards, Branded Content material , Monetary Communications Society

, Monetary Communications Society 2018 Nice Place to Work , Nice Place to Work Institute

, Nice Place to Work Institute 2018 Monetary Content material Advertising Award , Gramercy Institute

, Gramercy Institute 2018 Dotdash named Writer of the Yr, Digiday

Investopedia within the Press

For media inquiries, please contact press@investopedia.com

Senior Editorial Staff

Caleb Silver Editor-in-Chief Caleb has been the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia since 2016. He’s an award-winning media government with greater than 20 years of expertise in enterprise information, digital publishing, and documentaries. Caleb sits on the Board of Governors and Government Committee, SABEW (Society for Advancing Enterprise Modifying & Writing), and his awards embrace a Peabody, EPPY, SABEW Greatest in Enterprise, and two Emmy nominations. Learn extra

Anna Attkisson Senior Editorial Director Anna Attkisson is the Senior Editorial Director for Investopedia. She oversees content material technique and operations. Anna started her profession as an ASME (American Society of Journal Editors) intern at American Homestyle & Gardening journal. Since then, she has gone on to cowl an enormous vary of complicated subjects from small enterprise to finance. Beforehand, she has served because the editorial director at Enterprise.com, Enterprise Information Day by day, and Tom’s IT Professional. Anna holds a B.S. in Journalism from the College of Kansas. Learn extra

Ben Woolsey Affiliate Editorial Director, Monetary Merchandise and Companies Ben is the Affiliate Editorial Director, Monetary Merchandise and Companies for Investopedia and is accountable for the information, training and ranking methodologies that Investopedia creates across the varied services it evaluations. Ben has over 30 years of expertise in monetary providers and has spent his profession in advertising, operations and content material administration roles for banks, bank card issuers and bank card market web sites, together with CreditCards.com and Bankrate.com. His space of specialization over the previous 20 years has been bank cards. Learn extra

Stella Osoba Senior Editor, Buying and selling and Investing Stella Osoba enjoys a distinguished profession as a monetary, authorized, and enterprise author, a technical analyst, an legal professional, and an impartial dealer. Stella is lively within the CMT Affiliation and was co-founder and chair of Girls in Technical Evaluation, designed to extend alternatives for ladies to community and kind significant contacts within the finance business. Learn extra

Julia Kagan Senior Editor, Private Finance Julia is Senior Editor of Private Finance at Investopedia and has been with the corporate since 2014. A longtime finance author and editor for nationwide shopper and technical audiences, she is the previous editor of Shopper Stories and Psychology As we speak and was additionally Vice President and Editorial Director of Customers Union in addition to Vice President, Content material for Zagat Surveys. Learn extra

Vinamrata Chaturvedi Senior Editor, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Vinamrata Chaturvedi is a senior editor of blockchain and cryptocurrency at Investopedia. She has been masking crypto, blockchain, financial system, politics, social points, and gender-related subjects since 2013. She is a board member of the ACJR community, and her work has appeared on StockTwits, CoindDesk, CoinMarketCap, and Bitcoin Journal. See also Producer Prices Pick Up The Pace in September 2022 Learn extra

Investopedia By the Numbers

Investopedia has been serving to readers by way of our monetary information; unique research, analysis, information evaluation; and best-in-class instructional content material for 21 years. As we speak, our 840 contributors assist our greater than 44 million month-to-month readers discover solutions to empower them to take management and enhance their monetary lives.

36,000+ The variety of articles that seem on Investopedia. Greater than 14,000 of these are definitions of monetary phrases.

Editorial Requirements

Our mission is to simplify complicated monetary data and choices in order that our readers have the arrogance to handle each facet of their monetary life. We purpose to make sure that all the articles on our website are empowering, unbiased, correct, and inclusive.

We’re dedicated to following the Codes of Ethics of the Society for Advancing Enterprise Modifying and Writing (SABEW). Our content material is guided by and upholds the Society for Skilled Journalists’ foundations of moral journalism: being correct and honest, minimizing hurt, performing independently, and being accountable and clear. We additionally uphold the Federal Commerce Fee (FTC) tips on disclosures, the place relevant.

The Investopedia employees of editors work with our community of contributors and evaluation boards to put in writing, replace, and handle all of the articles you discover on Investopedia. We don’t make suggestions so that you can purchase, promote, or maintain securities or investments. We provide impartial and unbiased product and repair evaluations, and we offer related evaluation, context, insights, and academic data that will help you make smarter, better-informed choices.

Our editorial group is regularly evaluating the articles throughout our website to flag any that include data that’s recognized to be or is more likely to be out-of-date. Such articles are reviewed and up to date or, if needed, utterly rewritten, rechecked, and re-edited. Our community of skilled specialists who uphold our course of and insurance policies assists with our updating efforts. Articles which have been up to date are date-stamped to replicate this.

Every article encompasses a byline that features the title, a short description, and a hyperlink to extra data for every one that contributed to that piece. The date signifies when the piece was most lately up to date with new data. Some articles even have a tagline on the finish to supply extra data on analysis or authorship.

Our editorial group approves all story concepts independently, and our professional contributors every have deep subject material experience within the subjects that we assign them. Our group {of professional} editors, truth checkers, and producers evaluations content material to make sure it upholds our values.

All employees are accountable for disclosing any potential conflicts of curiosity.

Investopedia content material is for informational functions and isn’t meant to substitute for the recommendation of a licensed or licensed legal professional, accountant, monetary advisor, or different licensed monetary professionals.

Monetary Evaluation Board

Our Monetary Evaluation Board contains specialists with greater than 100 years of mixed monetary expertise, throughout each aspect of the financial system and private funds. The board contains licensed monetary planners, licensed public accountants, economists, entrepreneurs, monetary analysts, buyers, tax specialists, and college professors. Members of the board learn, evaluation, and supply updates on our content material to our editorial group in order that the readers of Investopedia can really feel empowered to make smarter monetary choices with probably the most correct data.

Numerous Views and Inclusive Content material

We purpose to replicate the views of all ethnicities, gender identities, generations, sexual orientation, and socioeconomic backgrounds in our content material to make sure we’re elevating and empowering these with completely different factors of view and serving all of our various readers. Particularly, we’re dedicated to bettering the diploma to which Black, Indigenous, and Folks of Coloration (BIPOC) are represented on our editorial employees and contributor groups in addition to making certain our content material is inclusive of BIPOC views.

As a part of our dedication, we established an Anti-Bias Evaluation Board made up of educators, advocates, public well being specialists, journalists, researchers, monetary specialists, and different professionals, every with a background in supporting range, inclusion, and racial justice initiatives. Members evaluation content material and pictures throughout Investopedia, utilizing analysis and their experience and judgment to advise the editorial group on language, photographs, themes, and tone to make sure our content material represents and empowers all races, ethnicities, gender identities, sexual orientations, ages, talents, religions, and socioeconomic circumstances.

Truth Checking

We depend on our group of certified and skilled truth checkers who present a vital step in our dedication to content material integrity. Truth checkers rigorously evaluation articles for accuracy, relevance, and timeliness. We use solely probably the most present and respected major references, together with authorities organizations, tutorial establishments, and monetary associations.

Corrections

The accuracy of our verified data and information articles is core to our model. So too is our dedication to accountability to our readers and transparency about our accuracy and corrections practices.

Our wealthy library of “evergreen” content material is routinely up to date and fact-checked to make sure ongoing publication of correct, full, related, and up-to-date helpful data. Following our rigorous and systematic updating and verification course of, articles in our content material library are date-stamped to point to readers that the data is full and correct. Information articles usually cowl a definite occasion in time and are usually not a part of our routine replace course of.

At Investopedia, we’re dedicated to telling readers when an error has appeared, and to correcting it. After we uncover a big error of truth in an article, we’ll right the article as shortly as attainable and append a correction observe. All corrections shall be clearly labeled, dated, and embrace details about what was corrected.

We welcome our readers’ participation in our ongoing dedication to accuracy and fact-checking. In the event you consider we now have printed a factual error in any of our content material, please tell us and we’ll examine and take acceptable corrective and/or updating measures. To report a attainable error of truth, please go to our Contact Us web page and choose Article Replace – Correction.

Administration Staff

Investopedia is a part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing household and operates beneath the management of CEO Neil Vogel.

Dylan Zurawell Basic Supervisor Dylan is the Basic Supervisor of Investopedia and is accountable for Investopedia’s technique and operations. He joined Investopedia in 2011 as a Product Supervisor and over the next six years held successively senior roles in product, operations, and advertising earlier than changing into Investopedia’s GM in 2018 following the acquisition of the model by Dotdash Meredith. Learn extra

Katherine Divney Chief Income Officer As Chief Income Officer, Katherine oversees the gross sales, advertising and consumer providers groups accountable for delivering finest in school media partnerships for our purchasers spanning all areas of the Monetary Companies Trade. Previous to Dotdash Meredith, Katherine held management roles in monetary media gross sales as SVP Gross sales at Looking for Alpha, Government Director at The Wall Avenue Digital, and Gross sales Director at MarketWatch. Katherine started her 20 12 months digital media profession in Boston, in gross sales at Yahoo!, and Media Planning at Digitas. Katherine sits on the Government Board of Administrators for the Monetary Communications Society. Katherine holds a B.A. in Historical past & Psychology from Boston Faculty. She resides in White Plains, NY along with her husband and three youngsters. Learn extra

Caleb Silver Editor-in-Chief Caleb has been the Editor-in-Chief of Investopedia since 2016. He’s an award-winning media government with greater than 20 years of expertise in enterprise information, digital publishing, and documentaries. Caleb sits on the Board of Governors and Government Committee, SABEW (Society for Advancing Enterprise Modifying & Writing), and his awards embrace a Peabody, EPPY, SABEW Greatest in Enterprise, and two Emmy nominations. Learn extra

Michael Capecci VP, Advertising (Gross sales) As VP of Advertising, Michael oversees all facets of advert gross sales advertising concentrating on the monetary providers business. Previous to this, Michael was the VP, Product Gross sales & Technique at Looking for Alpha, overseeing the customized options group. He began his profession at Lowe & Accomplice/SMS growing and producing digital tasks for Smirnoff and Mercedes. Michael made the transfer to the monetary world in 2006 when he joined Bloomberg, the place he spent greater than seven years directing digital gross sales, first on the West Coast after which within the Northeast. Michael holds a Bachelor of Arts in Media Research from Fordham College. Learn extra

Alexandra Kerr Director, Model Advertising & Communications Alexandra Kerr is the Director of Model Advertising & Communications, and oversees manufacturing of Investopedia and The Steadiness’s media appearances, newsletters, social media, and information journalism for earned media. From 2016 to 2019, Alexandra produced all of Investopedia’s on-camera interviews, in addition to branded video sequence. Since 2019, she’s managed earned media, model advertising and communications. Learn extra

Megan LaCava SVP, Consumer Companies As VP, Consumer Companies, Megan oversees the Gross sales Planning, Account Administration and Finance Direct Response groups to develop strategic options for our world consumer base and execute profitable partnerships. Previous to Dotdash Meredith, she served because the Director of Consumer Companies at SET Media, a video advert expertise firm. She began her profession in media planning at Common McCann in San Francisco working with manufacturers corresponding to Microsoft and Sony. Learn extra

Keith Whamond SVP, Product As SVP, Product at Dotdash Meredith, Keith is accountable for product administration of Dotdash’s monetary manufacturers (Investopedia and The Steadiness) in addition to its efficiency advertising groups whose work spans the whole Dotdash Meredith publishing household. Keith has been with Dotdash Meredith since 2019. Earlier to Dotdash Meredith, Keith was Director of Product Administration at Crimson Ventures, having spent seven years working in varied product roles at Bankrate.com. Earlier than working at Bankrate, Keith was the primary member of the product group at Hearst Newspapers. Learn extra

About Dotdash Meredith

Dotdash Meredith is the biggest digital and print writer in America. From cell to magazines, almost 200 million folks belief us to assist them make choices, take motion, and discover inspiration. Dotdash Meredith’s over 50 iconic manufacturers embrace PEOPLE, Higher Properties & Gardens, Verywell, FOOD & WINE, The Spruce, Allrecipes, Byrdie, REAL SIMPLE, Investopedia, Southern Dwelling and extra.

Careers

Investopedia is a fast-growing firm and we’re all the time searching for motivated, multi-talented, and arranged folks to hitch our group. To be taught extra, please see the Dotdash Meredith Careers web page which may have alternatives with each Investopedia and the remainder of the Dotdash Meredith publishing household.

Contact Us

Whether or not you may have a remark or suggestion to share, we sit up for listening to from you. Be at liberty to succeed in out by visiting our Contact Us web page.

Places

Our major places of work are in New York Metropolis and Edmonton, Canada. Our New York Metropolis workplace is situated at 225 Liberty Avenue, 4th Ground, New York, NY 10007 and isn’t open to the general public. Our Edmonton workplace is situated at 4208 – 97 Avenue, Edmonton, AB T6E 5Z9 and isn’t open to the general public.