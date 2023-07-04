About Those July 4 Fireworks, Drone Shows and Climate Change

The American observe of setting off fireworks on July 4 stretches again to the primary Independence Day celebration in Philadelphia in 1777. At present, it’s a beloved custom that just about appears unimaginable to exchange.

However with issues over air high quality, wildfires and provide chains, some cities are doing simply that.

This yr Salt Lake Metropolis is changing its fireworks with synchronized dancing drone shows to keep away from worsening air high quality and setting off extra wildfires. Boulder, Colo., is switching to drones, too, and Minneapolis is choosing lasers, just because these applied sciences have been simpler to supply than fireworks lately.

And as wildfire smoke from Canada once more blanketed a lot of the USA final week, New York Metropolis officers debated whether or not to set off fireworks on the 4th however, as of Monday night time, had not known as them off.