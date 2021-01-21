Abitur and final exams also in the Corona year | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – According to the current plans of the state ministers of education, the final exams in schools and vocational schools should also take place in this Corona school year as planned.

In addition, all qualifications in the countries must be mutually recognized and classified as equivalent to those of other years. Ministers agreed this in a conference on Thursday. There is also a common recommendation on the topic of “staying put”.

“The Conference of Education Ministers confirms that the Abitur exams will also take place in 2021,” the joint decision said. The regular Abitur task pool should also be used for this purpose, “unless there are compelling reasons to do otherwise”. The Länder also pledge to ensure that the diploma of secondary education, such as the diploma of secondary and secondary education, can be obtained. Restriction here says: “depending on the contamination rate” and “in compliance with regular standards and in accordance with the country’s own regulations”. On vocational qualifications, it says: “Vocational schools should conduct studies as far as the infection process permits.”

The chairman of the Conference of Ministers of Education and Cultural Affairs (KMK) and the Brandenburg Minister of Education Britta Ernst (SPD) said of the agreements made: «Our decision today is based on the central idea that students in this school year characterized by the pandemic should not be adversely affected by their further educational biography. “

Ministers generally agree that exams can also take place in closed schools, “provided there are no conflicting state rules”. Last spring, exams were also held in closed schools. In exceptional cases, oral exams should also be possible via video this time.

The KMK decision also takes up the debate on “staying put”. The German Teachers’ Association had repeatedly called for pupils with learning difficulties to be offered a voluntary repeat of the school year, without judging it as “sitting down”. The KMK agreement now states that the federal states can give schoolchildren the opportunity to repeat the school year without this being included in the length of stay – “especially in the upper grades”.

Voluntary repetition of a school year is already possible. However, in some places it is rated as “sitting”. This means that a student may have to drop out of school if he or she repeats voluntarily and his performance at the end of the repeat year is insufficient for a transfer.

In essence, the appointment of education ministers is a legally non-binding common framework. The federal states are themselves responsible for school policy and ultimately decide independently how to proceed in the pandemic.

To make up for some of the education shortages caused by the current situation, the education ministers also mention several measures, some of which are already being implemented in their countries. This includes the postponement of exam dates or less classroom work and exams to gain apprenticeship and more independence for the schools in the selection of exam tasks.

The Association for Education and Education, which claims to unionize more than 160,000 educators, welcomed the agreement. The rules for the final exam were too late, said chairman Udo Beckmann. This creates safety for the students, which is very important in times of unrest.