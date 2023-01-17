Abilities, materials, and signature weapon

A number of Genshin Impression 3.5 leaks element varied features of Dehya that some Vacationers might want to see. The leaks come from dependable sources, however it ought to be famous that this knowledge is pre-3.5 beta. Which means all of this content material is topic to alter. Oftentimes, that ends in particular numbers associated to a personality’s scaling being altered.

This rumor roundup will cowl the next Dehya-related leaks:

Her Talents

Her Ascension and Expertise Degree-Up Supplies

Her signature weapon (Beacon of the Reed Sea)

There’s a risk that a few of these issues will not change in any respect between the leaks being launched and this character lastly changing into playable. Thus, let’s get to the precise leaks.

Genshin Impression 3.5 leaks: Dehya info (talents, supplies, and signature weapon)

The primary Genshin Impression 3.5 leak to cowl is an extended one, detailing all of the necessary numbers and results tied to Dehya’s talents and supplies. At max stage, Dehya has the next stats:

15674 HP

265 ATK

627 DEF

28.8% HP bonus

She is a 5-star Pyro Claymore with an Elemental Ability known as Molten Inferno. It is basically AoE Pyro DMG with further results relying on whether or not there’s a Fiery Sanctum close by or not. Dehya can create a Fiery Sanctum with this Elemental Ability.

One other attention-grabbing side is that it will increase allies’ Resistance to Interruption inside it and may deal further Pyro DMG to enemies who take harm in it. Any character who takes harm within the Fiery Sanctum has a few of it mitigated and translated into Redmane’s Blood. This ends in Dehya taking this harm over ten seconds.

The Fiery Sanctum lasts for 12 seconds, and the Elemental Ability has a cooldown of 20 seconds.

An outdated screenshot of this character (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Her Elemental Burst known as The Lioness’ Chew, and it places Dehya right into a Blazing Lioness state. This offers her Resistance to Interruption and can let her routinely use Flame-Mane’s Fists to deal Pyro DMG. When it ends, she’s going to do one other assault that offers extra AoE Pyro DMG.

Her Regular Assaults turn out to be Roaring Barrage, which might enhance the pace of Flame-Mane’s Fist Strike if accomplished 0.4 seconds after a Flame-Mane Fist Strike. Dehya can even recreate a Fiery Sanctum if it was already used.

The buff lasts for 4 seconds, whereas the cooldown of this Elemental Burst is eighteen seconds. Utilizing it prices 70 Vitality.

Leaked supplies in Genshin Impression 3.5

This character supposedly requires the next Ascension Supplies to succeed in her max stage in Genshin Impression 3.5:

1x Agnidus Agate Sliver

9x Agnidus Agate Fragment

9x Agnidus Agate Chunk

6x Agnidus Agate Gemstone

168x Sand Grease Pupa

46x Gentle Guiding Tetrahedron

18x Pale Pink Satin

30x Trimmed Pink Silk

36x Wealthy Pink Brocade

420,000 Mora

Equally, right here is her record of Expertise Degree-Up Supplies primarily based on these Genshin Impression 3.5 leaks:

9x Teachings of Praxis

63x Information to Praxis

114x Philosophies of Praxis

18x Pale Pink Satin

66x Trimmed Pink Silk

93x Wealthy Pink Brocade

18x Puppet Strings

3x Crown of Perception

4,957,500 Mora

The above record is for maxing out all three Skills.

Leaked signature weapon in Genshin Impression 3.5

It is a 5-star Claymore (Picture by way of HoYoverse)

Her signature weapon in Genshin Impression 3.5 is at the moment known as Beacon of the Reed Sea. Its R1 impact is:

“After an Elemental Ability hits an opponent, your ATK shall be elevated by 20% for 8s. After you’re taking DMG, your ATK shall be elevated by 20% for 8s. The two aforementioned results will be triggered even when the character will not be on the sector. Moreover, when not protected by a defend, your character’s Max HP shall be elevated by 32%.”

That is it for the present Genshin Impression 3.5 leak roundup, at the very least till extra information arrives.

