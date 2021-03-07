Abdul Karim Telgi’s Family Objection On Scam 2003 Webseries

The family of Abdul Karim Telgi, the main accused in the scam, has objected to the upcoming web series based on the stamp scam that erupted a few years back. Claiming that permission was not sought before the production of the web series ‘Scam 2003: The Curious Case of Abdul Karim Telgi‘. The Telgi family has warned of legal action against the creators of the series.

The web series ‘Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Case’ released last year received a storm of response. After that, the next part will be on the Telgi stamp paper scam, it was announced by the makers of the series. The teaser was also screened accordingly. It went massively viral. But no permission was sought before the series was produced, the Telgi family claimed. Also, after the teaser of the web series came to the notice of the family, they contacted the producers on their own, but no concrete steps were taken by the producers. Therefore, the family has warned to take legal action against the series.

On the other hand, two years ago, filmmaker Sunil Mantri sought permission from his family to make a film on Telgi. There is also an agreement with the family. The deal is for electronic media. According to the agreement, filmmaker Sunil Mantri will have the right to make films, series, web series or radio programs based on Telgi’s life. “We got the permission of the Telgi family two years ago and also signed an agreement. Accordingly, we will produce a film or web series based on Telgi’s life. However, the makers of ‘Scam 2003’ have announced the series without the permission of the Telgi family or us. “We have an objection to this’, informed the filmmaker Sunil Mantri”

Warning of legal action

The makers of ‘Scam 2003 have not taken the permission of the family, we brought this matter to the notice of the makers of the series. Yet no concrete steps have been taken by them. Now there is no other option but legal action. Moreover, the teaser of the series is showing inaccurate statistics. Also, filmmaker Sunil Mantri has been given the right for electronic medium i.e. right to make films, series, web series or radio programs based on Telgi’s life. The producers of the series have not even sought their permission, said Irfan Telikati, Telgi’s family member.

Source: https://maharashtratimes.com/maharashtra/mumbai-news/abdul-karim-telgis-family-objection-on-scam-2003-who-was-abdul-karim-telgi-web-series/articleshow/81372710.cms