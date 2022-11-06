Aaron Carter was in the process of selling his home to start a ‘new chapter’ with his family a week before his death

Aaron Carter in Las Vegas in February.Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Pictures

Aaron Carter, a former baby star and singer, died on Saturday aged 34.

In recent times, he and his household had mentioned his psychological well being points and dependancy battles.

Previous to his demise, Carter tweeted he was promoting his residence to begin a “new chapter” along with his household.

Aaron Carter was within the technique of promoting his residence and beginning a “new chapter” for himself and his household earlier than his demise.

Carter, a former baby star and singer, was discovered useless at his residence in California on Saturday, his representatives and kin. He was 34.

A consultant from his administration firm, Huge Umbrella, confirmed his demise to The New York Instances however declined to disclose the reason for demise. TMZ, citing a number of unnamed legislation enforcement sources, reported that Carter’s physique was present in his tub.

Simply over every week earlier than his demise, Carter tweeted plans to promote his home to show over a brand new leaf for himself and his household.

“Promoting my 2nd residence. Actual property has been tremendous good to me. Prepared for a brand new chapter in my third residence which I plan on staying to make a phenomenal life for my household,” he tweeted on October 29. “This 12 months has been tremendous robust however I’ve realized a lot. Thanks for the help everybody.”

As Insider beforehand reported Carter, who was finest identified for his hit rendition of “I Need Sweet,” had long-struggled along with his psychological well being and dependancy. In a 2019 episode of “The Docs,” he revealed that he had been identified and was taking drugs for a number of character dysfunction, schizophrenia, and acute anxiousness, Folks journal reported.

He additionally instructed the US Solar in September that he’d entered rehab for the fifth time after shedding custody of his son Prince, whom he shared along with his fiancée Melanie Martin. He instructed the outlet he’d sought therapy to “assist with the weed.”

“I do not wish to smoke weed anymore. I do not really want to,” Carter stated.

