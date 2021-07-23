AA: No overall threat to returnees to Afghanistan | free press

Berlin (dpa) – With the advance of the Taliban, the federal government says soldiers, human rights activists, journalists and working women in Afghanistan are at greater risk than before.

However, the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ asylum situation report on Afghanistan, which was completed in mid-July, does not indicate an overall risk to returnees. Those returning from Europe are sometimes met with suspicion and considered failures by their own families. However, there are no known cases of returnees being victims of violence because of their stay in Europe.

As the German news agency found on Friday, apart from heavy fighting and temporarily erected roadblocks, the foreign ministry still generally considers it possible to travel around the country – for example, to get to the larger cities. However, the report acknowledges that there has been an increase in illegal checkpoints and out-of-town raids, particularly by the Taliban.

According to the report, state security losses in the first quarter of this year were significantly higher than in the previous year, partly due to an increase in attacks from within their own ranks by more than 80 percent. In the second half of 2020, more journalists, human rights activists and other people who publicly advocated a liberal Afghanistan were killed, according to the report. In principle, there is no longer a safe place nationwide for people from these groups.

In general, however, it is still possible for citizens to move to larger cities. However, the number of displaced persons from other regions and returnees – including from Iran – has increased there. The arrival of displaced persons in the cities and the consequences of the corona pandemic led to higher living costs there, according to the information. However, whether an Afghan is threatened in his home country can only be assessed on a case-by-case basis, taking into account denomination, ethnicity and other individual aspects. The humanitarian situation in the country is “difficult”.

The Asylum Situation Report, which should help the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees, among others, in making decisions on asylum procedures and deportation issues, is regularly updated. However, the current version reflects the status of last May – shortly before the withdrawal of foreign troops. This is criticized by the Greens, who are calling for a general cessation of deportations to Afghanistan. Since the report does not reflect current developments surrounding the withdrawal of the Bundeswehr and international troops, it is “completely useless to assess the situation,” according to members of the Green group.

For some time now, only men from Germany have been deported to Afghanistan – mainly criminals and Islamists considered potentially dangerous.

When the NATO withdrawal began in May, the militant Islamist Taliban launched several offensives and expanded their control over other areas in Afghanistan. The Bundeswehr has also completed its withdrawal. Tens of thousands of people fled the fighting in the country. But the number of people fleeing to neighboring countries or Turkey is also increasing – for example as a stopover to Europe. The new report on the asylum situation refers to the forced return of Afghan migrants by Iran.