A2P SMS Market 2021-Global Industry Growth and Opportunity by 2025-ANAM Technologies, CLX Communication AB, DIMOCO Europe, Infobip, Trillian, Tyntec, Syniverse Technologies, Tanla Solution, Twilio, Nexmo

The A2P SMS Market accounted for US$ 44.12 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ US$ 60.55 Bn in 2025.

The A2P SMS market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. The ubiquitous nature of SMS ensuring maximum reach out to customers who stay even in the remotest areas has prompted marketers to switch to this communication channel. The steady inclination towards using SMS for marketing and other allied activities has been very effective and consequently been adopted by various industry verticals. Apart from that, SMS has also been adopted for security authentication purposes proving to be of high worth to BFSI vertical. High adoptions of A2P SMS have resulted in the revenues of A2P SMS crossing P2P SMS and prompting companies to launch innovative products and solutions in it. Asia Pacific A2P SMS market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 4.7% in the coming years.

Companies Mentioned ANAM Technologies, CLX Communication AB, DIMOCO Europe, Infobip, Trillian, Tyntec, Syniverse Technologies, Tanla Solution, Twilio, Nexmo

(**Note: The sample of this report is updated with COVID-19 impact analysis**)

Our analysts monitoring the situation across the globe explains that the market will generate remunerative prospects for producers post the COVID-19 crisis. The report aims to provide an additional illustration of the latest scenario, economic slowdown, and COVID-19 impact on the overall industry.

The report is a combination of qualitative and quantitative analysis of the virtual reality industry. The global market majorly considers five major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America (SACM). The report also focuses on the exhaustive PEST analysis and extensive market dynamics during the forecast period.

