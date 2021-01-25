A2P Messaging Market 2021-28 need and demand for healthy revenue at $72.8 billion with AT&T, Sinch, China Mobile, Infobip, Orange, Route Mobile, Comviva, Twilio, BICS, Monty Mobile, Syniverse, Global Message Services

A2P Messaging Market is expected to gain $72.8 billion at CAGR of +3% by the life span of 2021-2028.

The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. A2P SMS messaging is also called enterprise or professional SMS.

The process of sending mobile messages from an application to a mobile user. Typical examples of A2P SMS include banking notifications, critical alerts, SMS-based two factor authentication, automatic booking confirmations, loyalty programs and marketing notifications etc.

A2P refers to application to person messages (an app, alert, 2FA, etc.) and are generally related to a “transaction”. The assumption is that an A2P SMS was generated via a software application. P2P refers to person to person messages (a person sends a message to another person).

Key Players:

AT&T (US), Sinch (Sweden), China Mobile (China), Infobip (UK), Orange (France), Route Mobile (India), Comviva (India), Twilio (US), BICS (Belgium), Monty Mobile (UK), Syniverse (US), Global Message Services (Switzerland), Tyntec (UK), Silverstreet (Singapore), Vonage (US), Genesys (US), TATA Communications (India), Cequens (Egypt), Mitto (Switzerland), ClearSky Technologies (US), Sify Technologies (India), MSG91 (India), Textlocal (UK), Clickatell (US), Kaleyra (Italy), MessageBird (The Netherlands).

A thorough analytical review of the pertinent growth trends influencing the A2P Messaging market has been demonstrated in the report to affect unbiased and time-efficient business discretion amongst various leading players, seeking a strong footing in the competitive landscape of the A2P Messaging market, which regularly gets influenced in a major way by the ongoing micro and macro-economic factors having a lingering set of implications on the global growth trends of the aforementioned market.

Owing to the sudden onset of dynamic macro-economic factors such as the outrage of COVID-19, the A2P Messaging market has been thoroughly affected by the current developments, thus manifesting in a myriad alterations and tangible deviations from the regular growth course of the A2P Messaging market.

Global A2P Messaging Market segmentation

By Component

Platform

A2P Service

By Deployment Mode SMS Traffic

National

Multi-Country

By application

Authentication

Promotional and Marketing

CRM

By region

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

The following sections of this versatile report on A2P Messaging market specifically sheds light on popular industry trends encompassing both market drivers as well as dominant trends that systematically affect the growth trajectory visibly. The report also sheds substantial light on all major key producers dominant in the A2P Messaging market, encompassing versatile details on facets such as production and capacity deductions. Substantial light has also been shed upon other key elements such as overall production, activities practiced by key players, best of the industry practices.

Key Benefits:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the current Market trends, forecasts, and market size from 2021 to 2028 to determine new opportunities.

Porter’s Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the market.

