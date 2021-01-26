A year of the corona pandemic: Merkel draws a critical balance | Free press

“The speed of our actions leaves a lot to be desired,” said the Chancellor a year after the pandemic started. According to a report, Angela Merkel would have found even clearer words in an internal round.

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) also took a critical look at a year of the corona pandemic. Weaknesses and strengths have become visible in Germany, she said at the World Economic Forum online meeting on Tuesday.

This year the conference replaces the traditional annual conference in Davos.

In Germany it was possible to build on the public spirit and the commitment of the citizens. The solid finances were a good foundation. Merkel added that this was how businesses and citizens could be helped. She was critical of the speed of processes in Germany: “The speed of our actions leaves a lot to be desired.” Processes have often become very bureaucratic and take a lot of time. You have to rework. “Where we did not look good, that is clear to this day, that is the lack of digitization in our society.” Merkel cited as an example the lack of networks between the health authorities, the administration and the education system.

According to a “Bild” report, the Chancellor had previously clearly criticized the management of the corona crisis in an internal video conference with federal and state party leaders. ‘The thing has slipped from us. We have to be even stricter, otherwise we will be back where we were in 14 days ”, the participants said, she said on Sunday. The newspaper “Bild” was the first to report about it.

She also criticized the foreign travel of many Germans, the newspaper reported. At Christmas 50,000 people flew to the Canary Islands and Maldives every day. “Why can’t we ban travel?”, The government leader is said to have asked. You need to “thin air traffic so you can’t get anywhere,” Merkel said, according to information from listeners of the switch. She also added that Germany needed a stricter border regime.

With regard to the mutations of the virus, she is said to have described that people live “on a powder keg”. According to Merkel, the openings of shops and restaurants are “not secured” in mid-February. If there are openings, the order should be nurseries and schools first, then shops, then restaurants.

Last week, Merkel, along with federal and state governments, decided, among other things, to extend the lockdown to February 14, because of the possible consequences of the spread of the mutation with a higher contamination potential.

