A Year in Uvalde – The New York Times

The USA experiences so many mass shootings that journalists don’t normally linger lengthy after the assaults. Reporters and photographers transfer on to different tales, whereas the households and pals of the victims proceed to grieve.

One yr in the past at present, a gunman killed 19 youngsters and two academics at an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas. Tamir Kalifa, an unbiased photojournalist based mostly in Austin, traveled to Uvalde shortly after the shootings — however he saved coming again. Tamir briefly moved to Uvalde to stay alongside the victims’ households, renting a 320-square-foot delivery container transformed into a house.

We’re devoting at present’s e-newsletter to a few of the pictures Tamir has taken over the previous yr and to excerpts from his interviews with households.

“The grieving cycles don’t match the media cycles,” Tamir advised us. “We transfer on, however households don’t.”