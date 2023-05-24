A Year in Uvalde – The New York Times
The USA experiences so many mass shootings that journalists don’t normally linger lengthy after the assaults. Reporters and photographers transfer on to different tales, whereas the households and pals of the victims proceed to grieve.
One yr in the past at present, a gunman killed 19 youngsters and two academics at an elementary college in Uvalde, Texas. Tamir Kalifa, an unbiased photojournalist based mostly in Austin, traveled to Uvalde shortly after the shootings — however he saved coming again. Tamir briefly moved to Uvalde to stay alongside the victims’ households, renting a 320-square-foot delivery container transformed into a house.
We’re devoting at present’s e-newsletter to a few of the pictures Tamir has taken over the previous yr and to excerpts from his interviews with households.
“The grieving cycles don’t match the media cycles,” Tamir advised us. “We transfer on, however households don’t.”
Marking the vacations
Xavier “X.J.” Lopez, 10, liked Christmas. He liked going to Uvalde’s annual extravaganza, an occasion with gentle shows, decorations and vacation music. So this previous Christmas — their first with out XJ — his mother and father, Abel Lopez and Felicha Martinez, and his siblings went to honor him.
The soundtrack of a youngsters’s choir performed as they walked by the occasion. Then, they heard a loud blast that gave the impression of gunfire — an overloaded transformer had burst. Felicha had a panic assault and collapsed on the grass.
“Lately are presupposed to be comfortable,” she mentioned later that night. “However they’re simply reminders that our lives are torn aside.”
Swimming
The weekend earlier than Tess Mata, 10, died, she advised her older sister Religion that she wished to learn to swim. Religion was about to start her senior yr at Texas State College, the place college students leap right into a river on campus as a commencement custom. Tess wished to participate together with her large sister.
On her commencement day this month, Religion walked together with her household to the river. Then she jumped in, clutching a photograph of Tess. The photograph was a candy image — but in addition a painful reminder.
“Tess seems precisely like Religion,” Veronica Mata, their mom, mentioned. “So the opposite day she got here and she or he advised me, she’s like, ‘I’m so sorry that it’s important to take a look at me day by day and consider Tess.’”
Visiting their graves
The cemetery the place a lot of the victims are buried has grow to be an anchor within the lives of their households and pals. They’ve gathered collectively for graveside birthdays and holidays. They mow the garden, adorn the headstones and lie on the luxurious grass that has taken maintain.
Caitlyne Gonzales, 11, who misplaced lots of her pals within the taking pictures, involves the cemetery to go to them. On a current night, she stopped by Jackie Cazares’s grave and performed Taylor Swift music. She sang and danced and took selfies. For a second, it was as in the event that they have been all collectively once more.
Protests and vigils
Most of the mother and father have discovered function in activism. Brett Cross, the uncle of Uziyah Garcia, 10, who was elevating him as a son, spent 10 days camped exterior the varsity district places of work in protest, alongside different members of the family and supporters. They demanded that college cops be suspended over their function within the delayed response.
The protest ended when the district halted its college police division’s operations and positioned two officers on depart.
Members of the family have additionally testified earlier than lawmakers on each the state and federal ranges and protested past Uvalde. Tamir mentioned that a picture of Jackie Cazares’s mother and father, Javier and Gloria, at an annual gun violence vigil in Washington, D.C., surrounded by different survivors of gun violence, was one of the vital highly effective moments he’s witnessed.
“It’s essential to see every of those members of the family as a part of a nationwide community of individuals intimately affected by gun violence,” he mentioned. “It’s one that’s rising every day.”
You may see extra of Tamir’s images right here.
Tamir Kalifa contributed reporting and images.
ARTS AND IDEAS
The present goes on
The Tony Awards will look completely different this yr, however they’ll go on, after a bunch of playwrights satisfied the putting Hollywood writers’ union to not picket the present.
As a part of the settlement, the awards present can have no scripted materials. However it’ll function the same old razzle-dazzle performances from this yr’s crop of musicals. That was essential for Broadway, which has struggled to draw audiences for the reason that pandemic and depends on the Tonys to generate curiosity.