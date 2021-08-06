a wonderful collection of pop characters! arrives at the store

The Netflix platform is full of good series, and the Umbrella Academy is entitled to a great collection of pop characters! and the latter arrives in our shop.

Umbrella Academy: A series that hits the bull’s eye

The Umbrella Academy series was released exclusively on Netflix in February 2019 and is a creation by Steve Blackman based on the comic book of the same name. The latter consists of 2 seasons with a total of no less than 20 episodes in which we discover a somewhat special family, as its members have special skills and powers.

FIGURINE FUNKO POP LUTHER HARGREEVES – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 928

Luther aka Spaceboy is with this Pop! pictured in a long green coat.

FUNKO POP DIEGO HARGREEVES FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 929

This figure represents Diego, the masked shadow vigilante ready to investigate.

FUNKO POP ALLISON HARGREEVES FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 930

Allison, also known as Rumor or Number 3, is presented with her little umbrella and blue skirt.

FIGURE FUNKO POP NUMBER 5 – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 932

The “youngest” of the band alias number 5 is represented by this figure with a cup in his hand.

FUNKO POP KLAUS HARGREEVES FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 931

The craziest, Klaus, wears a large pink boa that shows his tattoo on the palm of his hand. Good bye !

FUNKO POP BEN HARGREEVES FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 933

This pop! shows Ben with his long tentacles totally transformed.

FUNKO POP POGO FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 935

For this character, Pogo wears his most classic outfit when he’s in the mansion. Little red jacket and blue jacket.

FUNKO POP VANYA HARGREEVES FIGURE – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 934

The little violinist who supposedly had no strength is highlighted with this figure.

FUNKO POP CHA CHA FIGURE WITH MASK – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 936

Cha Cha, Hazel’s partner, follows in number 5’s footsteps to prevent her from changing the future and to protect herself, she wears an inflatable mask with a pink dog.

FUNKO POP HAZEL FIGURINE WITH MASK – UMBRELLA ACADEMY N ° 937

Cha Cha’s teammate Hazel wears a cute little bear mask, but underneath is a real fearless killer!