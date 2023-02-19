A woman escaped the man who abducted her for a year by running barefoot into a New Jersey gas station

The lady, who has not been named is seen on safety footage locking the fuel station door on February 7.Courtesy of Jaitin “Bobby” Madaan by way of NJ.com

A girl ran right into a New Jersey fuel station retailer and locked the door behind her on February 7.

In accordance with the New Jersey Legal professional Common’s workplace, she was escaping her kidnapper of a yr.

James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, is at the moment being held awaiting trial on prices of kidnapping.

In a press release, Legal professional Common Matthew J. Platkin and Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police introduced that they arrested and charged James W. Parrillo Jr., 57, with kidnapping.

Safety video obtained by NBC Philadelphia confirmed the girl working into the fuel station and locking the door on February 7. Parrillo is seen following her however leaves when he realizes the door is locked.

“The woman got here working, like barefoot, and he or she was like, ‘he kidnapped me,'” fuel station attendant Jamie Garthaus NBC Philadelphia “So, we ran inside and locked the door.”

Bobby Madaan, the fuel station proprietor informed CNN that the girl was “shaken up” and crying. Madaan stated the girl has marks on her neck and was sporting nothing however shorts and skinny shirt in 40 diploma climate.

The lady met Parrillo who informed her his title was “Brett Parker,” at a fuel station on Interstate 10 in New Mexico in February 2022, authorities stated.

She had agreed to drive Parrillo to Arizona. A few month into realizing Parrillo, he bodily assaulted her in California, in accordance with the state Legal professional Common’s Workplace.

“Throughout their time collectively, Parrillo allegedly took away the girl’s telephone, confiscated and utilized her debit playing cards, and remoted her from her household. The pair allegedly arrived in New Jersey someday in December,” Platkin’s workplace stated.

As of Saturday, Parrillo was nonetheless detained on the Burlington County Jail pending his trial, data rewieved by Insider present. It was uncleara whether or not Parillo retained a lawyer. Platkin’s workplace stated that Parrillo was deemed a public risk due to data from the girl and on-line that prompt Parrillo had executed this to different folks and shouldn’t be launched.

“It is a deeply disturbing case wherein the defendant allegedly held a lady in opposition to her will for practically a yr, whereas touring along with her all through the nation, earlier than ending up right here in New Jersey the place she was capable of escape,” Platkin stated. “We’re reaching out to legislation enforcement throughout jurisdictions to establish different individuals who could have further data on the defendant. Our investigation is ongoing and we’re dedicated to doing every thing we are able to to make sure we carry justice to this survivor.”

